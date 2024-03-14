Netizens raise concerns over singer Mary Atieno's attire during a performance

The video, posted on the TikTok account Minnyiri09, captured Atieno in a stage performance alongside several others.

However, what caught the attention of many Kenyans was not just her powerful voice, but her attire compared to others on stage.

Netizens offer to bless Mary Atieno with clothes

In the video, Atieno was seen wearing a loose green dress paired with an oversized grey jumper, complemented by a simple push-back hairstyle and flat shoes.

While some viewers admired her natural look and praised her for her pure heart, others expressed disappointment in the choice of attire, questioning why someone would dress Atieno in such a manner.

"Why on earth would someone in their right mind dress Mary Atieno like that? Let's give this lady her flowers while she is still alive," remarked one TikTok user, Anitya.

However, amidst the criticism, there were voices of support and understanding. Stacey Monic, another user, expressed admiration for Atieno's appearance, stating, "Why is it that most people are complaining about her clothes? In my point of view, she looks beautiful starting from the clothes and pure heart."

While some focused solely on the problem, others sought solutions, with several netizens offering to bless Mary Atieno with new clothes.

Mary Atieno's criticises Kenyan Gospel musicians

Mary Atieno has in the past criticised the current state of gospel music in Kenya. The veteran artist expressed concern that many contemporary musicians focus more on social issues rather than scripture-based songs.

She highlighted the stark contrast between gospel songs from her generation and the current trend, noting that older gospel music followed a distinct pattern distinct from secular songs.

Atieno, who also serves as a high school teacher, embarked on her music journey in 1979 after experiencing miraculous healing from a heart condition that baffled doctors.

