The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mixed reactions as Boina lands NRG Radio job

Lynet Okumu

Netizens react after Boina, the girl who went viral for her insatiable appetite, lands a presenter role at NRG Radio

A screenshot image of TikToker Boina
A screenshot image of TikToker Boina

Food enthusiast That Girl Boina is radiating joy as she embarks on a new chapter of her career.

Recommended articles

After an interview process, NRG Radio handpicked Boina to join their team, recognising her unique talent and vibrant personality.

Her selection comes amidst a wave of new young personalities joining the station, following the departure of other presenters.

A screenshot image of TikToker Boina
A screenshot image of TikToker Boina Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Congratulations pour in for Kapinto after landing a job at NRG Radio

Boina's debut on NRG Radio will see her co-hosting the popular show, NRG Midday Pulse, alongside five other presenters.

From noon onwards, listeners can tune in to catch Boina's infectious energy and engaging banter.

Her recent employment at the station marks a significant milestone for the social media sensation, catapulting her from internet fame to the airwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT
A screenshot image of TikToker Boina
A screenshot image of TikToker Boina Pulse Live Kenya

Boina's achievement has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. Some argue that she didn't deserve the job, pointing out the plight of many mass communication graduates still seeking employment.

On the other hand, others have celebrated her success, offering congratulations and encouragement to continue shining with her talent.

Reaction 1: Boina is just a beneficiary of beauty privilege. Her courage is also top notch,not every girl will eat like that on camera She deserves the NRG job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaction 2: Congratulations Boina for your appointment to work with us here at NRG Radio. Hapa it's always good vibes and Inshallah!

Reaction 3: Now that we have successfully managed to turn all our comedians, Socialites, and TikToker like Boina into Radio and TV presenters, What will happen to those guys who studied and who are currently studying Journalism and Media in General?

Reaction 4: Charismatic presence and eloquent communication skills have earned Boina a job at NRG. Congratulations to a promising career Boina.

A screenshot image of TikToker Boina
A screenshot image of TikToker Boina Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Boina's rise to social media stardom traces back to 2023 when she began sharing videos of her daily eating routines on TikTok.

What started as a simple documentation of her meals quickly captured the attention of viewers, propelling her into the spotlight.

What sets Boina apart is her remarkable ability to consume vast quantities of food in a single sitting.

A screenshot image of TikToker Boina
A screenshot image of TikToker Boina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 times Boina has proved she's the queen of insatiable appetite

ADVERTISEMENT

Her videos showcase a diverse array of meals, from hearty breakfasts to indulgent snacks and sumptuous dinners. Her appetite has garnered fascination, with some likening it to that of construction workers.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido speaks during an interview on Sway in the Morning by U.S.-based radio station Shade 45,

Why Davido initially ignored K24 TV's prank article & what pushed him to take action

Olive Burrows

Everything we know about Victoria Rubadiri's replacement on Citizen TV

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains

Kate Actress & Jackie Matubia join flood relief efforts with donations to victims

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbus

Mumbus shares Form 1 experience: 6 meals daily, forced friendships & Gen Z teachers