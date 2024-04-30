Mixed reactions as Boina lands NRG Radio job

After an interview process, NRG Radio handpicked Boina to join their team, recognising her unique talent and vibrant personality.

Her selection comes amidst a wave of new young personalities joining the station, following the departure of other presenters.

Boina's role on NRG Radio

Boina's debut on NRG Radio will see her co-hosting the popular show, NRG Midday Pulse, alongside five other presenters.

From noon onwards, listeners can tune in to catch Boina's infectious energy and engaging banter.

Her recent employment at the station marks a significant milestone for the social media sensation, catapulting her from internet fame to the airwaves.

Netizens react after Boina Lands NRG Radio job

Boina's achievement has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. Some argue that she didn't deserve the job, pointing out the plight of many mass communication graduates still seeking employment.

On the other hand, others have celebrated her success, offering congratulations and encouragement to continue shining with her talent.

Reaction 1: Boina is just a beneficiary of beauty privilege. Her courage is also top notch,not every girl will eat like that on camera She deserves the NRG job.

Reaction 2: Congratulations Boina for your appointment to work with us here at NRG Radio. Hapa it's always good vibes and Inshallah!

Reaction 3: Now that we have successfully managed to turn all our comedians, Socialites, and TikToker like Boina into Radio and TV presenters, What will happen to those guys who studied and who are currently studying Journalism and Media in General?

Reaction 4: Charismatic presence and eloquent communication skills have earned Boina a job at NRG. Congratulations to a promising career Boina.

Boina's rise to fame

Boina's rise to social media stardom traces back to 2023 when she began sharing videos of her daily eating routines on TikTok.

What started as a simple documentation of her meals quickly captured the attention of viewers, propelling her into the spotlight.

What sets Boina apart is her remarkable ability to consume vast quantities of food in a single sitting.

