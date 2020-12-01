Rapper Octopizzo has condemned the act of Kenyans according Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz overwhelming support at the expense of their own artistes like Otile Brown.

In a tweet, the number Nane Finest argued that Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were busy drumming support for Platnumz new song Featuring Koffi Olomide #Waah yet they can’t even promote their own artistes.

“MFs out here Gassing Diamond but will not support Otile Brown. The Mediocrity on these platforms. Smh” tweeted Octopizzo.

Octo’s tweet ignited a heated debate among KOT, with a section echoing his sentiments, while others arguing that music is a choice and everybody is free support whoever they feel like.

These comes a time Chibu Dangote’s Video #Waah is trending at number on YouTube in Kenya, Uganda, Qatar, Zimbabwe and Tanzania with over 2.8 million views in 24 hours. The video also made history by hit 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million in 13 hours, becoming the first video in Sub-Sarahan Africa to achieve such a milestone.

