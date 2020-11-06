Rapper Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo has made a new milestone in his music career after making it to the 2021 Grammy Awards consideration list.

The Grammy Awards Academy has proposed Octopizzo to be nominated in the; Record of the year Category for his song Another day, Best Melodic Rap for Kamikaze and Another Day, as well as Best Rap Performance Category for Che Che and Wakiritho ft Sailors.

An excited Octo shared the good news saying; “ A good Time yo let you know that am up for Grammy Consideration this Year. For those who doubted the 8.

It’s about that Time. #LELA OUT NOW #Don Goat”.

Octopizzo makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

2021 Grammy Awards

Following the considerations, the Lela hit maker will now be subjected to a voting process to determine if they will make it to the list of Nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Voting will be done by Academy members.

What is a Grammy consideration?

This are entries that meet all eligibility requirements to be included in the first ballot, which goes to the Recording Academy's Voting Members, who then vote for the entries they believe should receive a nomination.

Also Read: Diamond, Zuchu and Rayvanny makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

The Grammy Award, or just Grammy is considered one of the four major annual American entertainment awards, along with the Academy Awards (film), the Emmy Awards (television), and the Tony Awards (theater and Broadway).

The WCB Family at Grammy

WCB President Diamond Platnumz and his two signees Rayvanny and Zuchu were the East Africans to make it to the 2021 Grammy Awards consideration list.

Diamond was proposed to be nominated in the Best Video of the year Category for his two songs Jeje and Baba Lao. Rayvanny’s Album #Flowers is also being considered for a nomination in the Best World Music Album of the year Category.

Songstress Zuchu has been proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy’s.

Octopizzo makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

Octopizzo makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List