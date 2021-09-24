New music to get you through the weekend [Pulse Contributor's Picks]

Below are some recently released cuts that'll suit you. Enjoy!

Ethic Entertainment - Fanya

Ethic are back with a banger! Aside from being featured on GeeGee's Masanse earlier in the month, the last time they dropped a jam was three months ago - the single, Banzenga.

The Umoja trio is now going for a twofer with this latest anthem, produced by Motif.

The track is typically characterized by Gengetone style, but the production and flow does sound fresh. For the video, the group links up with director Real Buggi.

"Ye ni newcomer mode amemweka deski, Ni siku ya kwanza na ashakuwa bestie, Niko jo kwa lesson na ananiguza deki, Wiki haijaisha ako kwangu amebleki," Swat raps on some of the quotable bars.

Otile - Mpenzi ft. Prezzo

Vocalist Otile Brown comes through with another quick joint where he taps legendary rapper Prezzo. Just as usual, Otile's latest effort is all about love.

Produced by Vicky Pondis, the track arrived along with its dramatic visuals on September 16.

The Deska Torres-directed video kicks off with Otile and Prezzo engaging in an armed robbery before reporting back to their girls.

The two artists try to explain to their partners about their previous whereabouts. Otile Brown had teased the video on Instagram a few weeks ago with photos from the robbery scene.

Kagwe Mungai - Mbogi Ya Madenge ft. Benzema David

Kenyan pop singer Kagwe Mungai is all bossed up in his latest song, Mbogi Ya Madenge featuring rapper Bemzema David.

Released on September 13, the self-produced track finds Kagwe experimenting with Gengetone instrumental and flow.

Kagwe does spit some bars like: "Kagwe generali wa madenge, Drip iko sharp kama wembe, Hater mi sijalishwi na wewe, Chain chain itabidi unipende, Manyege nikispit tu kigenge, Niko rada ka msupa na kibenje, Shika mawaidha kam kam nikujenge."

The video, directed by KG Brian and Kagwe himself, shows the singer surrounded by a bunch of hot women while holding a cigar throughout the video.

Benzema, every Kenyan woman's dream, drops a verse rapping about the same. Your DJ shouldn't leave this gem out as you go out partying this weekend.

Maandy - Hivi na Hivo

Fast-rising female rapper Maandy dropped off Hivi na Hivo last week and it has been receiving heavy rotation.

Produced by Jegede, the single is a taste of the rapper's upcoming album, Frisky, slated for release in October.

In the video directed by QVisuals, Maandy is at one point, a fugitive running from a cop and in another, she is a boss lady addressing the press.

"Chain ikienda hivi, lazima irudi hivo, Figa Cocacola na amebeba zigo, Katoto karembo, Siezi tupa rada naipeleka hivi na hivo, Kila kitu speedy na simple, hivi na hivo," she spits in the chorus.

Naiboi - Situation ft. Calvo Mistari

Naiboi taps veteran rapper Calvo Mistari for their latest collab, Situation. The single is influenced by Afro-pop and features Naiboi singing about a situation he is in with his girl. Calvo comes in the second verse unleashing some fast bars.

The audio is produced by Jegede while director VjOne embraces simplicity in the video.

