WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has finally confirmed that indeed, Mzee Abdul Juma is not his biological father.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Chibu Dangote said he learnt that Mzee Abdul is not his biological father in 2000 after being informed by Romy Jons’s mother.

“Ni kweli Mzee Abdul si baba yangu mzazi- Lakini tangu mtoto nilikua nampenda sana. Mpaka Mwaka 2000 ndio Mama yake @romyjons akaniambia ukweli ..

Hakuna mtu ambae alikua anajua ukweli kwasababu Ndugu zangu wote niliwakusanya kwa Upendo, Kuanzia wakina Ricardo na Queen Darlin," said Diamond Platnumz.

The WCB CEO went on state that he will continue respecting Mzee Abdul as his father.

"Hata baada ya Kujua Ukweli bado Mapenzi yangu makubwa yalibaki kwa Mzee Abdul kama baba yangu …

Kwa bahati mbaya yeye aliniweka mbali sana, na nadhani kuna Kipindi mama yangu alichukia kitendo cha yeye kusema kwenye vyombo vya Habari kuwa simsaidii Lakini Kiukweli nimekua namsaidia," said Diamond.

Diamond’s clarification come weeks after his mother made it public that Mzeee Abdul Juma is not his Biological father, as opposed to the information that was out there.

For years, we all believed that Mzee Abdul, whom Diamond was named after was the biological Dad to the star, but unfortunately that’s far from the truth.

Mama Dangote mentioned that Chibu Dangote’s biological father Mzee Salum Iddy Nyange passed on some years back.