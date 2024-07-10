The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nicah the Queen reacts after Ofweneke introduces wife on live TV

Lynet Okumu

"People said I was the problem, now my ex-husband is in his third marriage: So tell me, what was the issue with the second one?" - Nicah the Queen after Ofweneke introduced wife.

  • Ofweneke introduces Maryanne Baraza on his reality show 'Hello Mr Right'.
  • Nicah humorously reflects on public perception of her after separation from Ofweneke
  • Ofweneke separated from Nicah in 2016 and introduced another woman, Christine as the love of his life in 2019.

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen has reacted to her ex-husband Dr Ofweneke introducing his wife, Maryanne Baraza, on live TV.

This marked the first time Maryanne appeared on Ofweneke's reality show, 'Hello Mr Right,' on July 7, 2024.

During the show, Ofweneke proudly introduced Maryanne Baraza to the audience. "Ladies and gentlemen, the lady who is our celebrity guest on the show tonight is of course an upcoming YouTuber.

"She's also a financial analyst as well as a real estate expert. Let's appreciate Maryanne Baraza for the first time on the show. Allow me to introduce to you Mrs Ofweneke," he announced.

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

A few days after the introduction and Maryanne's bold advice to single ladies, Nicah the Queen took to social media to share her reaction.

She humorously reflected on the public's perception of her after her separation from Ofweneke, noting that many had blamed her for the breakup. Now, with Ofweneke in his third marriage, she found the situation ironic.

"People said I was the problem! Now my ex-husband is in his third marriage. So tell me, what was the issue with the second one? He was the love of his life, right? Ofwenekee!" Nicah wrote on her social media accounts.

Nicah the Queen
Nicah the Queen

Dr. Ofweneke’s current happiness stands in stark contrast to his past experiences. He and Nicah the Queen separated in 2016.

Ofweneke has previously stated that their separation was amicable and occurred while they were relaxing at home. He felt a divine instruction that Nicah was not the right partner for him.

In August 2019, years after separating from Nicah, Ofweneke introduced another woman, Christine, as the love of his life.

A past photo of Dr Ofweneke his wife Christine & their child
A past photo of Dr Ofweneke his wife Christine & their child

He celebrated Christine with sweet words in 2020, assuring her of his love. The couple welcomed their first child together, Elsey, on January 7, 2020, and got engaged in 2021.

Despite the engagement, their relationship remained private, and Ofweneke has never publicly discussed whether they are still together or not.

The only time his relationship status came under public scrutiny again was when he introduced Maryanne Baraza as Mrs Ofweneke on his show.

Nicah the Queen
Nicah the Queen

Ofweneke’s revelation about his new wife sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some advised Nicah to focus on her own life and not to follow her ex-husband’s activities, implying she had better things to do.

Others encouraged her to move on and heal, reminding her that Ofweneke has the right to marry as many times as he chooses.

Ofweneke has three children, two from his previous relationship with Nicah, and one adopted. .

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
