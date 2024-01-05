The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicki Minaj emotional as she recounts the day she lost her father

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

In that moment, her world started spinning.

Nicki Minaj on the Ebro Darden podcast. [Apple Music]
Nicki Minaj on the Ebro Darden podcast. [Apple Music]

Recommended articles

Speaking in a recent interview with Ebro Darden, the rapper revisited the emotions she felt when her mother told her that her father Charles Maraj had succumbed to his injuries from being hit by a car.

"Everything started spinning. I couldn't believe how quickly everything happened, especially because he was the happiest that I had heard him in a long time," she said.

Going on, she revisited the last time she spoke to her father before the accident, which was earlier that same day. He had called to express interest in seeing her and her son, whom he hadn't met yet at the time. Minaj recalled how excited he sounded to come and see them, and she was in turn, happy with the thought of seeing him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nicki Minaj on the set of the Ebro Darden podcast [Apple Podcast]
Nicki Minaj on the set of the Ebro Darden podcast [Apple Podcast] Pulse Nigeria

She continued, "The phone rings, and I see it's my father. I normally would not have picked up, because I don't like to be on the phone with the baby there. I would've called him back. Something said, 'Pick up the phone'. picked up, he was very happy, and he was like, 'Baby, I could come on Monday?' because he had been waiting to be able to come to Cali to help me. I kept on saying, 'Come on out. He wasn't really happy, but I knew that, when he came to be with us, we were going to be happy. He is this amazing, great person, who livens up the whole house. I was like, 'Yes, we were going to get help.'"

Sadly, her father never got to meet her son. She added that the incident was the inspiration behind her song, Are You Gone Already from her new album.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Can your dad even? - Gabu redefines dad goals in powerful message to son [Video]

Can your dad even? - Gabu redefines dad goals in powerful message to son [Video]

Nicki Minaj emotional as she recounts the day she lost her father

Nicki Minaj emotional as she recounts the day she lost her father

Na tulijua tu! Fans raise eyebrows as Alma Mutheu shares intimate photo with musician 'boyfriend'

Na tulijua tu! Fans raise eyebrows as Alma Mutheu shares intimate photo with musician 'boyfriend'

Kevin Hart calls Katt Williams 'sad' after the comedian slammed him and other famous comics in a new interview

Kevin Hart calls Katt Williams 'sad' after the comedian slammed him and other famous comics in a new interview

MCA Tricky regrets delay in marriage, acknowledges challenges in finding a wife

MCA Tricky regrets delay in marriage, acknowledges challenges in finding a wife

Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Comedian Katt Williams says he had a sexual assault scene cut from 'Friday After Next': 'Rape is never funny'

Comedian Katt Williams says he had a sexual assault scene cut from 'Friday After Next': 'Rape is never funny'

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yasmeen Saedi

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

Nyako

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

Christina Shusho in a previous perfomance

WATCH: How Kenyans 'Shushad Nyavu' at Churchill cross-over event headlined by Shusho

Edday Nderitu

Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children