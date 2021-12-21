RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Miriam Mwende

Niaje wadau - read part of the post by AG

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold on Tuesday made a post in Kenyan slang, popularly referred to as Sheng'.

The post was teasing the musician's upcoming project, calling on all his Kenyan fans to anticipate the drop in January 2022 and an album later on.

AG Baby tweeted: "Niaje wadau, nadai kutoa single moja apo January, alafu naangusha album. Mazee nangoja tu wasee nguyaz wasikie hii kazi fiti jo.

"(Hi guys, I'll be releasing a hot new single in January then dropping my album. Can't wait to share all this good music with you.)"

In their characteristic nature, Kenyans on Twitter were at hand to respond with their usual unrivaled humour.

One Mwando Kamau responded: "Tuma kitu brathe... It is what it is... We got ya."

Another responded: "Gotea mresh wako pia mchapie she can Simi anytime."

Sammy Mwana, picking a fight with Nigerians on Twitter wrote: "Nigeria's if you can't reply this tweet in good English that we understand stay away from this tweet is for Kenyan's not you. Ama tukasirike tufunge mwaka na nyinyi."

Doubtful that AG would have an understanding of Sheng, Valency Awuor questioned: "..for goodness sake who is teaching AG sheng? Kinuthia is that you? My Kenyan people mmezidi sasa!"

Others chose to bring up details of unsavoury incidents which took place at a Kenyan venue where AG recently performed.

More Reactions:

Miriam Mwende

