Nigerian Superstar D’Banj signs Tanzanian singer & Big Brother Africa Star Feza Kessy (Photos)

“I present to you @fezakessy; FIRST LADY of @dbrecordsofficial NEW MUSIC OUT Now Ooooshe!!!!" wrote D’Banj.

Singer Feza Kessy Pulse Live Kenya

Kessy is the first female artiste to be signed under DB Records and she has already dropped her first single under the label dubbed "Bless Me".

“Bless Me", is a soulful, mid-tempo tune with a blend of Swahili, English and Yoruba that totally exudes her musical talent and justifies why DB Record’s CEO, DBanj opted to sign her.

The song was produced by David Acekeyz and video was shot and directed on an island in Lagos Nigeria by the talented Clarence Peters.

In the Visuals, FEZA display absolute artistic brilliance as she further adds life to an already amazing number.

The song "Bless Me" was co-produced and written by Cheekychizzy.

A thankful Feza Kessy said that she is excited to join DB Records as their first lady.