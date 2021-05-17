Musician Willy Paul has unveiled the first Male artiste signed under his Record Label, Saldido International, in the process of expanding his empire.
Willy Paul signs a New Male Artiste to his Saldido Records (Photos)
He is the first Male artiste to be signed by Willy
On Sunday, Pozze introduced an artiste by the name Klons Kenya, asking his fans and followers to accord his new signee a warm welcome and get ready to enjoy his music.
“Yes @saldido_international just signed another one! Things got a bit rough but we back 👌 go follow our newly signed Male artist, @klons_kenya be the first to witness this revolution!! It's time to support our own! Charity begins at home... let us all learn to support those in need.. I promise you guys, this boy is going places this year, watch the space. #pozzeameamua #saldidointernational #teamklons” shared Willy Paul.
On the other, Klons Kenya also expressed excitement upon joining the Saldido International family.
“#mwanasaldido @klons_kenya ... Good morning fam.... New Day new beginnings 🔥🔥📸@weusic_photography:” wrote Klons Kenya.
The signing of Klons Kenya come months after Willy Paul signed Miss Picasah as his first artiste under Saldido.
“Finally our @saldido_international Female artist has arrived and has alot for you this year. 2021 is starting on a High note. Just before she drops something soothing for you.. go follow her @misspicasah Welcome to the family @misspicasah we at @saldido_international are pleased to have you Cc @jeffaflexx_ @kennon_ken @saldido_international @klons_kenya @niidice” announced Willy Paul in Janaury 2021.
So far, Miss Picasah has released 4 songs namely; Liar, Mashallah, Fall In Love and Tired, in all the songs she has featured Willy Paul.
