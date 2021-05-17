Willy Paul signs a New Male Artiste to his Saldido Records (Photos)

On Sunday, Pozze introduced an artiste by the name Klons Kenya, asking his fans and followers to accord his new signee a warm welcome and get ready to enjoy his music.

“Yes @saldido_international just signed another one! Things got a bit rough but we back 👌 go follow our newly signed Male artist, @klons_kenya be the first to witness this revolution!! It's time to support our own! Charity begins at home... let us all learn to support those in need.. I promise you guys, this boy is going places this year, watch the space. #pozzeameamua #saldidointernational #teamklons” shared Willy Paul.

Willy Paul and his New signee Klons Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

On the other, Klons Kenya also expressed excitement upon joining the Saldido International family.

“#mwanasaldido @klons_kenya ... Good morning fam.... New Day new beginnings 🔥🔥📸@weusic_photography:” wrote Klons Kenya.

The signing of Klons Kenya come months after Willy Paul signed Miss Picasah as his first artiste under Saldido.

“Finally our @saldido_international Female artist has arrived and has alot for you this year. 2021 is starting on a High note. Just before she drops something soothing for you.. go follow her @misspicasah Welcome to the family @misspicasah we at @saldido_international are pleased to have you Cc @jeffaflexx_ @kennon_ken @saldido_international @klons_kenya @niidice” announced Willy Paul in Janaury 2021.