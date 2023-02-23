Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

The mother of two shared the good news through a video on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

In the video, Jacky is sitting comfortably, going through several scripts.

Matubia, who indicated she was at the actor's lounge at the time, did not give the specific dates when the project will drop or the title.

However, she has told her fans to expect something hot. Jacky said she is working on something that her fans will love.

"At the actor's lounge, going through my scripts. Hii nayo mtapenda! Your girl is finally a lead actor!" she captioned the post.

Jacky's acting career

Jacky Matubia will be getting back on screens after a long break. The soft-spoken outgoing, and classy woman has been featured in various local TV series.

The latest acting role she played was Nana, a witty woman who loves fine things, in Citizen Tv's drama Series 'Zora' which premiered on March 22, 2021, to March 7, 2022.

Before Zora, Jacky took the role of Jolene on the 'Tahidi High school' drama series that also aired on Citizen TV.

The actress revealed that she quit Tahidi High because she could not hide her pregnancy anymore.

She had to put her acting career on a halt and ventured into media. She landed a spot at Switch TV, where she hosted the 'ChatSpot' show alongside three other ladies.

She later quit the show and joined Rembo TV weekly for a new role, 'E-Zone with Jackie'.

Jacky becomes the best actress in a drama.

In 2022, Jacky scooped the best female actress in a drama at the 2022 Women in Film Awards.

Matubia and her husband, Blessing Lung'aho, won awards as the best actress and actor of the year at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022.

Other Careers

Other than acting, Jacky Matubia is also a businesswoman, an influencer and a brand ambassador.

She owns a cosmetic and beauty company, Fabulously Forward, which deals with nail arts, accessories and hair.

Jacky's family

Matubia is married to an award-winning actor, Blessing Lungaho. The two lovebirds met on the Zora set while shooting in 2021 and fell in love.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho