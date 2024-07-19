The sports category has moved to a new website.

Free nyama choma! Venue & dates for Kenyan's attempt to beat 80-hour Nyama Choma record

Amos Robi

The Guinness World Record challenge will run for 7 days straight and will see attendees get free nyama choma

Content creator Njeri Mbugua
  • The event will take place from August 31 to September 6, 2024, at Sagret Gardens, Kiambu Road
  • The marathon also aims to generate funds and support for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya
  • Njeri aims to beat the current record of 80 hours and celebrate Kenya's rich barbecue tradition

Njeri Mbugua, a content creator, has officially announced the dates and venue for her ambitious Guinness World Record challenge for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual.

The event, which promises to be a significant milestone, will take place from August 31, to September 6, 2024, at Sagret Gardens, Kiambu Road.

Njeri first revealed her plans in June, sparking excitement among her followers and the local community.

The challenge will see her barbecuing non-stop for seven days, an effort to surpass the current record of 80 hours set by Jan Greeff in Columbus, Georgia, USA, in April 2014.

“Hio title tutaanguka nayo pale Sagret Gardens, Kiambu Road. Nyama choma itakua kwa wingi for free. Only good vibes and nyamachoma, the event dates zitakua from 31st August to 6th of September,” enthusiastically said Mbugua.

Njeri has urged Kenyans to make time on the dates announced and head to the venue and support her in bringing the title home.

Jan Greeff's impressive record involved cooking an extensive array of food, including 1,000 hotdogs, 200 pieces of corn, 104 pieces of chicken, 558 burgers, and 526 boerewors (South African sausage).

Njeri aims not only to beat this record but also to celebrate Kenya's rich barbecue tradition.

Beyond the thrill of potentially setting a new world record, Njeri's barbecue marathon has a noble purpose.

She intends to use the event to generate funds and support for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya.

“I will be barbecuing for 7 days non-stop to break the existing 80-hour record. This title belongs to us Kenyans. Nyama choma is our thing,” Njeri stated.

She also called on her supporters to join her in this historic endeavour, saying, “As I will be attempting to break the record, I also intend to raise money for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya. Madems mpo!! Please join me in this historic event. Sitawalet down.”

The event is expected to draw significant attention and participation from local communities, eager to support both the record attempt and the charitable cause.

Attendees will enjoy free nyama choma, creating an atmosphere of celebration and unity.

