Kenyan teacher Rose Tata Wekesa sets new world record with 62-hour science class

Her remarkable feat occurred at St. Austin’s Academy Lavington, where she endured hours of teaching in the laboratory.

Kenyan woman Tata Wekesa teaches for 62 hours

Wekesa's teaching marathon occurred at the Multimedia University of Kenya, where she persevered through sleep deprivation and fatigue to achieve this monumental milestone.

With the support of a dedicated team, she meticulously planned her lessons and trained her body to stay awake for extended periods.

She documented every stage of the journey on her social media profiles until the conclusion of the lesson.

In a pre-event interview, Wekesa revealed her inspiration for the undertaking, expressing her desire to foster a passion for the sciences among students.

"I embarked on this endeavor because I've observed that science classes are often overcrowded, leading many students to not fully realize their potential. My goal is to unveil the accessible and captivating aspects of science.

"I aim to inspire young minds in school who aspire to become educators by demonstrating that teachers can accomplish remarkable feats beyond the confines of the classroom," Wekesa stated.

She highlighted the importance of blending passion for a subject with patience for students, offering valuable advice to aspiring teachers.

“I have been working on building my endurance, I have a team behind me that has helped with the lesson plan. The past three days, I stayed awake for 44 hours to train my body to stay awake,” she said.

Previous Science records

Wekesa's achievement adds to a list of remarkable feats in science education. In 2014, Steve McDonald set the record for the largest science lesson, with 1,339 students participating at St. Louis University High School in Missouri.

In 2020, British teacher Neil Monteiro broke records with a virtual science lesson that attracted 16,066 participants, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most people attending a science lesson.

Recognition by Guinness World Records

While Wekesa's accomplishment awaits official ratification by Guinness World Records, the organisation follows strict policies to authenticate record titles.

Every record undergoes rigorous assessment against the core values of integrity, respect, inclusiveness, and passion.