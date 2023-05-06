The sports category has moved to a new website.

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Denis Mwangi

Njugush speaks on how Abel Mutua's wife Judy Nyawira became his full-time manager and stepped down in 2022

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye.

Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, has explained the reason Judy Nyawira stepped down from being his full-time manager.

Speaking during an interview on Iko Nini podcast, Njugush said that Judy’s contribution to the growth of his career was invaluable, adding that she helped streamline a lot of business processes and helped retain more clients and boost revenue.

Njugush recalled that initially he was conducting business very casually and would get overwhelmed once in a while.

At the time, his wife Celestine Ndinda who acted as his manager had become a new mother.

Since Judy was a production manager, Njugush sought her help in getting a manager. In an interesting twist, she offered to quit her well-paying job which she had been doing for 8 years, to be his full-time manager.

Blessed Njugush
Blessed Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

Judy told me she had gotten someone and asked for a meeting at Garden City the following day. When we got to the venue we asked what time the potential manager would be arriving. To our surprise, she said she was the perfect person for the role,” he recounted.

Njugush was a bit hesitant to accept her proposal because he couldn’t afford her services at the time. However, she said that she would join his team regardless of the amount of money they would make together.

They began operating as a company and created structures that helped Njugush propel his career and grow in leaps and bounds to become one of the most sought-after creatives in Kenya.

In 2020, Judy’s husband Abel Mutua, a long-time friend of Njugush also ventured into content creation, a move that later paid off.

Judy also became the brains behind Mutua’s Mkurugenzi brand. Njugush's wife Celestine also launched her own channel in addition to their child’s Tugi.

By 2022, Judy had also ventured into the digital content space and the group found themselves being overwhelmed.

They came to the conclusion that Judy should focus on building Abel Mutua’s brand alongside her own because Njugush already had solid processes and structures.

“From last year (2022) Judy stepped down. So other than the heavy projects that require her attention, she sort of stepped down and plugged into Abel Mutua.

Something beautiful also happened. Judy has always been shy to come online. As we speak she sometimes gets more gigs than Abel,” Njugush said.

Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya

He added that currently, his full-time manager works under Judy’s wing but they all get to work together on many gigs which she takes the lead on.

