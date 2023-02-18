We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

Wakavinye who is married to comedian Njugush recounted that she went the extra mile to keep the flame of love burning, adding that she learnt a thing or two from the whole experience.

She admitted that such experiences are normal when one is in love, with her fans also joining the conversation to share their own.

"We all did these silly things. I remember I have ever carried that laundry basket from Mukuru to Pipeline. The big one nkt!" Wakavinye recounted.

Her fans opened up with some sharing their own experiences.

One noted that some routes are out of bounds as they bring memories of the silly things done in the name of love.

“Mimi saa hii..Kuna routes siwezi tumia..nikizitumia nitapata kumbukumbu yaliyopita..na sitafurahia.”noted home_254r:

“Nikikumbuka mkamba alikua ananitoa Nakuru every Friday ... Anasema " I import my love." Quipped yet another going by the monicker 254urbantoys.

Wakavinye dated and married the celebrity comedian who she met while in college.

Njugush, Wakavinye and their two sons Pulse Live Kenya

The couple has been blessed with two children named Tugi and Toria.

They welcomed their second born, a son named Toria to the family in August last year with Wakavinye sharing the good news on Saturday, September 17.