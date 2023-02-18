We all did these silly things - Wakavinye opens up on things she did for love

As Kenyans joined the world in celebrating Valentine’s Day this week, celebrity content creator, Celestina Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye opened up on her silly experience with love and the extent to which she went to please her partner at the time.
Wakavinye who is married to comedian Njugush recounted that she went the extra mile to keep the flame of love burning, adding that she learnt a thing or two from the whole experience.
Taking to Instagram, Wakavinye who is married to comedian Njugush recounted that at one point, she carried a big laundry basket from Mukuru to Pipeline.
She admitted that such experiences are normal when one is in love, with her fans also joining the conversation to share their own.
"We all did these silly things. I remember I have ever carried that laundry basket from Mukuru to Pipeline. The big one nkt!" Wakavinye recounted.
Her fans opened up with some sharing their own experiences.
One noted that some routes are out of bounds as they bring memories of the silly things done in the name of love.
“Mimi saa hii..Kuna routes siwezi tumia..nikizitumia nitapata kumbukumbu yaliyopita..na sitafurahia.”noted home_254r:
“Nikikumbuka mkamba alikua ananitoa Nakuru every Friday ... Anasema " I import my love." Quipped yet another going by the monicker 254urbantoys.
Wakavinye dated and married the celebrity comedian who she met while in college.
The couple has been blessed with two children named Tugi and Toria.
They welcomed their second born, a son named Toria to the family in August last year with Wakavinye sharing the good news on Saturday, September 17.
“It's now 1 month since we welcomed our newest family member, Baby Toria. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. Mama boys, Tugi&Toria (inyaa tuvese😍),”shared Wakavinye.
