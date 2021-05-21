Njugush reveals bank account balance that made him feel rich for the first time

Speaking on Cleaning The Airwaves with Richard Njau, Njugush said his earnings startled him because it was the first time he was earning hundreds of thousands.

“I was earning a weekly wage like a footballer,” he explained.

“One day my wife (Celestine Ndinda) and I checked our account balance because we wanted to buy utensils since we had been told that our salary had been deposited. I found Sh120,000,” he said, holding his forehead to emphasize how overwhelmed that moment was for him.

Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda Pulse Live Kenya

While at Hapa Kule News, he was being paid Sh15,000 weekly, which translated to Sh60,000 monthly.

During this time he was also featuring on Real Househelps of Kawangware and being paid Sh10,000 per episode.

“I used to spend so much money on my wife's shopping in appreciation of the support she gave me when I was broke,” he explained.

Currently his income has multiplied ten fold, putting him among the highest earning comedians and online content creators.

When he left television, many people thought that Njugush’s success would wane but he went on to create an empire out of online comedy with close to half a million subscribers on YouTube.

His wife Celestine Ndinda and Son Tugi have also launched careers of their own attracting sponsorships from many companies.