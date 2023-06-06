Melvin Alusa declares consequences a woman would face for cheating on him

His observations sparked a thought-provoking discussion about the complex interplay between emotional bonds and physical desires in relationships.

Speaking on KTN Home's 'Lets Be Real' show on Monday 5, Alusa said that women rarely cheat without a significant catalyst.

He believes that something fundamental within the relationship must have undergone a profound transformation, leading to irreparable damage.

For women, infidelity is not a casual act but a consequence of underlying issues that have deeply impacted the union.

Why marriages end when a woman cheats

Alusa boldly stated that when a wife cheats, the marriage is considered dead and gone.

In his opinion, the betrayal severs the very foundation of the relationship, leaving little room for repair.

The consequences of infidelity for women are viewed as unforgivable, with the survival of the marriage hanging precariously in the balance.

"Women don't wake up one day out of the blues and cheat; something must have fundamentally changed. It's not casual for her. That's why after she cheats, the union is dead and gone. There is no repairing it," Melvin stated.

Why men deserve forgiveness after cheating

In contrast, the former 'Salem' star emphasized that men are visual beings with a natural inclination toward physical intimacy.

He suggested that men can engage in sexual encounters without the burden of emotional involvement.

However, he acknowledged that consequences differ starkly between genders when it comes to infidelity.

"When I step out of the marriage, I expect to be forgiven, but I cannot extend the same grace when a woman cheats; it's not the same thing," he said.

