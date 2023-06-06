The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Melvin Alusa declares consequences a woman would face for cheating on him

Lynet Okumu

Former 'Salem' actor Melvin Alusa will never forgive a cheating wife, but expects to be forgiven

Actor Melvin Alusa
Actor Melvin Alusa

Kenyan actor Melvin Alusa recently shared his intriguing perspective on infidelity, shedding light on the contrasting nature of men and women when it comes to straying from their commitments.

His observations sparked a thought-provoking discussion about the complex interplay between emotional bonds and physical desires in relationships.

Speaking on KTN Home's 'Lets Be Real' show on Monday 5, Alusa said that women rarely cheat without a significant catalyst.

Actor Melvin Alusa
Actor Melvin Alusa
READ: Salem main actors Melvin Alusa, Illya Frank quit show

He believes that something fundamental within the relationship must have undergone a profound transformation, leading to irreparable damage.

For women, infidelity is not a casual act but a consequence of underlying issues that have deeply impacted the union.

Alusa boldly stated that when a wife cheats, the marriage is considered dead and gone.

In his opinion, the betrayal severs the very foundation of the relationship, leaving little room for repair.

Actor Melvin Alusa
Actor Melvin Alusa

The consequences of infidelity for women are viewed as unforgivable, with the survival of the marriage hanging precariously in the balance.

"Women don't wake up one day out of the blues and cheat; something must have fundamentally changed. It's not casual for her. That's why after she cheats, the union is dead and gone. There is no repairing it," Melvin stated.

In contrast, the former 'Salem' star emphasized that men are visual beings with a natural inclination toward physical intimacy.

He suggested that men can engage in sexual encounters without the burden of emotional involvement.

Actor Melvin Alusa
Actor Melvin Alusa

READ: Actor Melvin Alusa wins Prestigious Award in Tanzania

However, he acknowledged that consequences differ starkly between genders when it comes to infidelity.

"When I step out of the marriage, I expect to be forgiven, but I cannot extend the same grace when a woman cheats; it's not the same thing," he said.

Actor Melvin Alusa on set
Actor Melvin Alusa on set

However, the 'Country Queen' actor firmly stated that he does not extend the same grace when it comes to a woman cheating, even if they have been married for 50 years.

Lynet Okumu
