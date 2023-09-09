Azeezah, who joined NRG after trying for 4 years, leaves for greener pastures

In her heartfelt message, Azeezah Hashim reminisced about the fateful day when her career took an exhilarating turn as she made her debut on NRG Radio Kenya's breakfast show.

The presenter expressed her gratitude to her employers for entrusting her with such a pivotal role at a young age, acknowledging the immense faith they placed in her talents.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I still can't believe my bosses actually trusted a young kid like me on such a big breakfast show - I will always be grateful," Azeezah Hashim gushed in her social media post.

Azeezah's journey at NRG Radio Kenya was characterized by unwavering dedication and hard work.

She recounted waking up every day at 3.00 a.m. without fail, giving her all to her morning show, and, in the process, creating magic that resonated with listeners.

However, Azeezah's contributions extended beyond the breakfast show. She played a pivotal role in hosting an unstoppable mid-morning show, attracting some of the biggest artists from all over Africa.

Her charismatic hosting style and ability to connect with both her guests and listeners made her show a must-listen.

But Azeezah's journey to NRG Radio Kenya was not without its challenges. She disclosed her determination to join the station, revealing that she had tried for four years before finally landing her dream job in 2021.

Her persistence paid off as she not only made it to the top 40 in 2018 but also successfully navigated through the competitive auditions to secure her place in the NRG radio family.

Beyond her professional growth, Azeezah Hashim also celebrated the friendships and cherished memories she made while working at NRG Radio Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Azeezah concluded her farewell message with a bold statement: "As I leave, I've got nothing but gratitude because NRG Radio Kenya created a force, and the industry is not ready for the Media Messiah (trust me!)."