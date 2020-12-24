Citizen TV Swahili News anchor Rashid Abdalla is appealing to Kenyans to help his former colleague at NTV John Otanga raise Sh4 million to enable him fly to India for cancer treatment.

In an Instagram post, Abdalla asked well-wishers to help the ailing journalist get treatment in India.

“#sisemikitu Udugu ni kufaana sio kufanana... ndugu, jamaa na marafiki naomba tusimame na ndugu yetu @otangajohn kwa kumchangia chochote kile kumuwezesha kupata matibabu zaidi ya saratani ya damu. Ugua pole bro” shared Rashid Abdalla.

Public Appeal

Abdalla's call for help comes days after Otanga had also gone public with an appeal to Kenyans help him raise money for his blood cancer treatment.

Otanga mentioned that he has been battling Cancer for over 10 years now.

“Hi, my name is John Kibera Otanga. A journalist by profession. I have been battling blood cancer for over 10 years.

Over the last couple of years, my situation has taken a turn for the worse. I am thereby appealing to you to kindly help me raise Ksh4 million so that I can go to India for further treatment,” reads Otanga’s request.

NTV Journalist John Otanga appeals for Financial help to seek cancer treatment in India

Blood cancers occur when abnormal blood cells start growing out of control, interrupting the function of normal blood cells, which fight off infection and produce new blood cells.

Cancer is the third-leading cause of death in Kenya.