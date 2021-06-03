NTV's Fridah Mwaka claps back at Kenyans who criticized her outfit on air

Blogger Robert Alai and a number of viewers took their criticism to social media, terming Mwaka’s matching blue and yellow jumpsuit as inappropriate.

They argued that the outfit was too casual for the 7pm news.

After the evening bulletin, she fired back with a common Swahili phrase “Watasema mchana; Usiku watalala. (They will badmouth you in the day but they will be quiet and sleep at night)”.

The NTV anchor is considered as one of the most fashionable anchors in Kenya, known for her custom-tailored professional outfits.

Kichuna's passion for fashion began when she was a student at Daystar University, where she created African-themed apparel for her classmates.

"I learnt to tailor from my mother who taught me how to be self-dependent. After Campus, I set up the House of Kichuna and that's where I make the outfits I wear on-air," she revealed in a recent interview.

News anchors are under constant pressure over their appearance due to the nature of their job and having to appear on camera on national TV stations.

Pulse Live Kenya

As a media personality one battles people’s expectations of living the perfect life, in terms of relationships, career and even in fashion sense.

Media celebrity wardrobe malfunctions

Kameme TV news anchor Nungari wa Kamau said that during a past bulletin, her viewers once commented that her attire was see-through.

Fellow colleague Gathoni Wa Ng'ang'a also narrated that she wore an outfit that had gathers on her chest which brought unwarranted attention to her bust.

Controversial singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth aka Akothee became the talk of the town when she showed up for the 2019 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) awards looking like a mistake.

Diamond’s baby mama Tanasha Donna, crossed the line in 2019 after she wore a strapless blue dress that almost gave her a nip slip.