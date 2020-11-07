NTV Presenter Amina Abdi Rabar has been forced to explain her absence from the TV stations Friday night show ‘The Trend’.

In a statement via Instagram, the mother of one said that she underwent surgery a few days ago, and she hoped to be better by Friday, but that was not the case.

She mentioned that she was in more pain, and thanked her fans for praying for her and sending good vibes her way.

NTV’s Amina Abdi explains absence from the Trend

Amina pointed out that she does not talk about her personal life on social media a lot but she had to do this one, for the fans who have been sending her DMs asking for her whereabouts.

She added that people should tune in to the show because Antoneosoul was holding it down for her until she recovers.

“Sucks I won’t be in today for @thetrendlive 😩😩 I usually don’t share much online but for those very very very very very few lol! Who DM me to ask why didn’t come, I had surgery a couple of days ago & I thought I’d be better by now but I’m in even more pain sigh. Ni life 🤷🏽‍♀️ Send me all those prayers & good vibes - I actually need them❤️

Either way show itashika. Thanks for always coming through @antoneosoul 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Utanimiss😘😘 Magz @maggieshixs #StaySafe @jobartography thanks for these pics🙏🏻” said Amina Abdi.

This comes a few days after a local news outlet reported that she (Amina Abdi) had quit her job at Capital FM where she has been hosting the Breakfast show alongside Fareed Khimani.