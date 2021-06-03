RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

NTV’s DJ Moh Spice & Kiss TV’s DJ NickDee lose their Father

Dennis Milimo

Gone too soon

NTV's Nicholas Mugo Mwangi popularly known as DJ Moh Spice and his brother Dj Kym Nickdee are mourning the sudden demise of their father.

The sad news was shared on social media by Moh Spice who shared a photo posing beside his father. Despite sharing the news, the NTV Jam Down DJ did not reveal the cause of his dad’s death.

In a poster seen by Pulse Live, the two brother’s will be paying tribute to their departed Dad through a special Reggae show at Whiskey River on 3rd June 2021.

“🕊🕊 Rest well dad 🙏🏾🙏🏾” posted NickDee.

“Rest In Peace DAD.... 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” wrote DJ Moh Spice.

