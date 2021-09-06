Nviiri The Story Teller opens up on his song writing process [Video]

In a sitdown with Pulse Live over the weekend Nviiri opened up on his songwriting process after clocking 10 million streams with Niko Sawa.

He said he likes to channel the emotions and experiences he has been through or witnessed and turn them into songs.

“Niko Sawa was very genuine, believe it or not. I just happened to be in that situation where things were not working out,” he opened up adding that “At some point, it’s connected to reality”.

‘Niko Sawa’ which is part of his latest ‘Kitenge’ EP, dives deep into the aftermath of breakups, which makes him and Bien reminisce about the good old times with their Exs.

The jam also touches on important issues in a relationship including broken promises, jealousy, drama, and compromise.

Around the time the video was released, Mr Kitenge was linked to Elodie Zone who also features in the Niko Sawa video.

Nviiri also addressed jokes that he makes songs for people who are unable to find love while his Sol Generation brother Bensoul likes ballads for love birds.

His new jam Falling is proof that The Story Teller can also channel his hopeless romantic side and tapped into Ghanaian star Kidi.

“We met online and it so happened that members of our teams know each other so it was more of a hook up. Two days after I sent the song he sent me his verse which was really surprising because international collabos take time to execute,” Nviiri said.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Falling is my way to get out of the friendzone. I’ve always believed that if I was to date then I would date a friend,” he explained the inspiration behind the new song.

Nviiri and Kidi launched their new track over the weekend at Sankara Hotel in a rooftop party where they gave an electrifying performance.

In the event sponsored by Boomplay and other partners, performed his hit songs; Cheese and Sugar daddy.