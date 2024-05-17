Where they are now: The new lives of 'Tahidi High' teachers

Over a decade later, the show's memorable characters, particularly the teachers, continue to be celebrated.

Here’s a look at where some of the iconic teachers from 'Tahidi High' are today.

Geoffrey Githae Njogu (Teacher Karimi)

Known on stage as Teacher Karimi, Geoffrey Githae Njogu was the uncompromising disciplinarian of 'Tahidi High'.

Off-screen, he utilizes his background in counseling to inspire others as a motivational speaker.

Fluent in both Swahili and English, Njogu travels across schools, mentoring students. His skills have also led him to roles as a producer and film director, with his professional life detailed on his Instagram profile.

Angel Waruinge (Miss Morgan)

Angel Waruinge, who charmed audiences as Miss Morgan, the deputy principal of 'Tahidi High', faced numerous challenges with her fame, which led her to seek counseling.

Today, she holds a position as a business executive at Nairobi Performing Arts Studio and continues to thrive in the creative industry as a producer.

Additionally, Waruinge has represented major brands such as Naivas Supermarket and Faulu Bank as a brand ambassador.

Tahidi High's Miss Morgan to unveil own show weeks after opening up on battling Depression and Alcoholism

Joseph Omari (Mr Tembo)

Joseph Omari fondly remembered as Mr Tembo, was another strict figure on the show.

Post-'Tahidi High,', Omari focused on investing in his family, which he credits for his stable and comfortable life today.

In a past conversation with media personality Hiram Kamuhunjia, Omari expressed gratitude for the financial support he continues to receive from his children, both abroad and within Kenya, which allows him to lead a fulfilling life without the financial struggles that plague many former actors.

Ted Kitana (Mr Kilunda)

Ted Kitana, better known as Mr Kilunda, was famed for his strict demeanor that kept students in line.

Post-show, Kitana made a significant life change in 2020, by moving to his rural home in Machakos County.

Embracing the tranquility and cost-effectiveness of village life, Kitana ventured into entrepreneurship. He now owns a salon and barbershop and engages in farming in Kangundo, Machakos County.

He revealed in a past interview that he has employed several locals to help run his businesses, which have benefited from his celebrity status, attracting customers who are thrilled to meet him in person.

Lydia Gitachu ( Teacher Chebii)

Lydia Gitachu Nyambura, known by her stage name Teacher Chebby, is a multi-talented actress who has conquered numerous obstacles on her path to success.

Since the conclusion of 'Tahidi High', she has remained active in the arts, appearing in various films.

As a creative entrepreneur, she not only writes scripts but also directs stage and film productions. Additionally, she hosts karaoke nights at premier clubs in the city.

Benard Mwangi (Mr Mweposi)

Benard Mwangi, or Mr Mweposi, faced tougher times after his stint on the show ended. In 2022, revealed that he relocated to Karatina, Nyeri, to pursue farming, specifically focusing on growing chili.

Mwangi sought financial help to expand his farm to better provide for his family. He openly discussed his health challenges, including diabetes and depression.