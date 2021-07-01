Nyashinski's appeal to the gov't as Made in Kenya concert gets postponed again

In a statement released via his social media pages, Nyashinski said that the last time he performed was one year ago and was waiting to link up with his fans over the weekend before the event was cancelled. The rapper asked the government to put in place measures that will enable creatives to earn a living and still adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

He added that leaders should put in place strategies that will support events, entertainment and all the struggling sectors.

Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya

Peace and Love

“While I encourage Us to stay safe during this time, it is import for the Government to step up and support the events Industry.

I have not performed for more than one year now and I was really looking forward to seeing you all this Saturday. It’s Unfortunate that the Made in Kenya Concert has been postponed yet again due to the permits from the government.

Our leaders should lay a strategy to support the events, entertainment and all the struggling sectors.

Peace and Love”. Wrote Nyashinski.

Nyashinski was among celebrities who had been lined up to performer at the Made in Kenya concert that had been scheduled to go down at Two Rivers on June 3rd 2021.

Others who were on the list of entertainers are; Otile Brown, Mejja, Trio Mio, Kahush, Jalang’o, DJ Alveen, Movers, DJ Bash and Femi One among others.

Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Made In Kenya organizers Aizniaz Entertainment, explained that the concert had been postponed to August 28th 2021 in support of government’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

“We are determined to pioneer the appropriate model of post COVID-19 Concerts Which include only Tested (at least 72Hours before) and/ or vaccinated attendees being allowed access to our events which has been adopted globally…”

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. However, note that we are determined to keep all attendees safe and the best experience in this pandemic period.

All bought and complimentary tickets will be valid for usage come 28th August and For those who may want a refund please reach out to m-tickets our ticketing partners and it'll be facilitated as soon as possible. However, we urge you to stay put and wait for an experience we've not had since COVID-19 as an industry” read part of the statement.

Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya

Virtual concert

On April 8th, 2020 Nyashinski treated his fans to one of the best and biggest Virtual concert at a time he was launching his Album Lucky You. Backed by a powerful band, Nyash had over 15,000 people watching the performance live on his YouTube channel.