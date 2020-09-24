Rapper Nyashinski has disclosed that he quit music to be a truck driver, at a time his whole family relocated to the United States of America.

Speaking in the first Episode of Nyashinski Talks, the Lucky You hit maker disclosed that life in the States was tough and most of the time he was on the road for long hours, with only few minutes to interact with People.

The former Kleptomanix member explained that he left Kenya back in 2006 at a time he was a star and picked on a low life in a town nobody knew who he was.

Rapper Nyashinski

Life was Tough

“…Nilikuwa nishaachana na ngoma…2006 mpaka 2016 (10 years). Nilienda Steto na nilikuwa naendesha Lorry…nilikuwa naendesha Lorry nikitry ku-survive … juu tuli-relocate wote as a family. First two years I was in Delaware, alafu the last 8 years nikahamia Michigan. Hiyo experience ilikuwa noma na nili-learn nayo vitu mob. Kuna vitu mbili zenye zilihappen zenye naonanga ni life changing.

Before nitoke hapa nilikuwa a star...tulikuwa maceleb and we were doing what we Love. So you come from being a star... getting a bit of favours here and there to a place where no one knows you, hakuna special treatment, Lazima uwork, kama huwork haukuli na labda si kazi unapenda necessarily," said Nyashinski.

The Mungu Pekee maker added that, “Saa zile na drive truck uko solo na ni long distance. In 24 hours you will interact with another Human for 10 or 15 minutes on the maximum… from being surrounded with people to being solo. But I have always wanted kuishi life normal, time hata nikienda Mall hata msee hanijui, those are the good side about it."

Also Read: Nyashinski and wife Zia Bett welcome their first child

Nyashinski

Nyashinski said that he felt like he was not actualizing his potential to the maximum and that's why he decided to make a come back into the music Industry, through a friend who convinced him to do so.

During the sit-down with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Nyash also disclosed the gender of his Child for the first time months after being born.

“Niko na mmoja nimeget tu juzi, ni Boy sai ako two months venye tuna record hii interview. My greatest hope for him (My son) to live a happy life, healthy life and to have a good name,” added Nyashinski.

Nyashinski and his wife Zia Bett welcomed their new born in March this year.