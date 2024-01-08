The sports category has moved to a new website.

Octopizzo honours father's legacy with ancestral museum in Siaya [Photos]

Amos Robi

The official opening ceremony took place on December 28, marking a significant milestone for Octopizzo and his siblings.

Rapper Octopizzo launches museum in Siaya
Rapper Octopizzo launches museum in Siaya

In a tribute to his roots and family legacy, Kenyan rapper Henry Ohanga popularly known as Octopizzo recently inaugurated a museum in his village in Siaya County.

The artist took to Instagram to share the profound purpose behind this endeavour, emphasising its role in commemorating his late father and preserving his cultural heritage.

The rapper's initiative goes beyond conventional memorials, aiming to create a dynamic space that showcases family history, cultural evolution, and a collection of artefacts, including fashion.

"Embarking on a poignant journey, we unveil the ancestral museum honouring the legacy of my father. A tribute to his life, this museum stands as a beacon of remembrance and a living archive, preserving our family’s rich history for generations to come.

"A place where stories echo and memories breathe, ensuring our children and great-grandchildren connect with their roots," wrote Octopizzo on his Instagram.

Octopizzo's Onyango Ohanga museum
Octopizzo's Onyango Ohanga museum Pulse Live Kenya

READ: From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

The museum becomes a testament to the artist's commitment to ensuring that the stories of his family are not just remembered but also passed down through generations.

The official opening ceremony took place on December 28, marking a significant milestone for Octopizzo and his siblings. The event also held special significance as it coincided with the 20th anniversary of his parents' passing, adding an extra layer of sentiment to the occasion.

Octopizzo's move to establish the museum aligns with a growing trend among celebrities and public figures globally who are taking steps to celebrate their roots and cultural heritage.

By creating a physical space that encapsulates the essence of his family's journey, Octopizzo contributes to the ongoing narrative of cultural preservation and storytelling.

Octopizzo's Onyango Ohanga museum
Octopizzo's Onyango Ohanga museum Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fired-up Octopizzo responds to Khaligraph's interview with blistering comments

The unveiling of the museum not only represents a personal milestone for the rapper but also serves as an inspiration for others to reconnect with their roots and acknowledge the importance of preserving cultural histories.

The museum's opening came four days after Ohanga held a wedding with his Mexican wife, Octopizzo disclosed that he had previously celebrated three weddings with his wife.

Octopizzo's Onyango Ohanga museum
Octopizzo's Onyango Ohanga museum Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
