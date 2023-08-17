Fired-up Octopizzo responds to Khaligraph's interview with blistering comments

Taking to his Twitter page, Octopizzo responded to Khaligraph's recent mention of him during an interview with Oga Obinna.

In his tweet, Octopizzo warned Khaligraph against continuing to bring up his name in interviews, hinting at potential consequences.

"Naskia bado kuna fala flani aja Acha kunitaja taja kwa Ma interview… Unachokitafta utakipata very soon. Kunja kunja mdomo hio side ingine nani. Acha nimalizane na waterfalls kwanza," Octopizzo wrote.

Khaligraph's comments that provoked Octopizzo

This reaction came on the heels of Khaligraph's interview with Oga Obinna on Monday, August 14, during which the host questioned Khaligraph about the authenticity of his rivalry with the 'Sijawai' rapper.

In response, Khaligraph acknowledged that Octopizzo hasn't held positive feelings towards him for an extended period.

Despite this, Khaligraph expressed deep respect for his fellow artist's journey, particularly his ascent from Kibera's challenging environment.

"Hanipendagi uyu boyz hajai nipenda, nliona kwa interview akisema hapendi vile navaa but I understand him juu hata mimi ngekua yeye singependa Khaligraph," Khaligraph acknowledged.

I am the best rapper in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph didn't shy away from asserting his own prowess, boldly claiming to be the best rapper in Kenya.

He made it clear that while others might excel in fashion or other areas when it comes to rap, he reigns supreme.

"Tuongee tu ukweli, kurap hawanishindi labda kitu ingine, kuvaa nguo wanaeza kunishinda but kurap sema watu wengine," Khaligraph boldly declared.

This ongoing rivalry between Octopizzo and Khaligraph has a history, with both artists repeatedly asserting their dominance in the rap scene.

In one of his songs 'Yes Bana', Khaligraph questions Octopizzo on why he wants nothing to do with him.