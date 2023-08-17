The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Fired-up Octopizzo responds to Khaligraph's interview with blistering comments

Amos Robi

Khaligraph in an interview spoke of his longstanding beef with Octopizzo which did not sit well with the 'Number nane' rapper

A collage of Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones
A collage of Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones

Rapper Henry Ohanga, famously known as Octopizzo, has ignited a fresh round of feuding with fellow rapper Khaligraph Jones, as the simmering rivalry between the two artists gains renewed attention.

Taking to his Twitter page, Octopizzo responded to Khaligraph's recent mention of him during an interview with Oga Obinna.

In his tweet, Octopizzo warned Khaligraph against continuing to bring up his name in interviews, hinting at potential consequences.

"Naskia bado kuna fala flani aja Acha kunitaja taja kwa Ma interview… Unachokitafta utakipata very soon. Kunja kunja mdomo hio side ingine nani. Acha nimalizane na waterfalls kwanza," Octopizzo wrote.

Rapper Octopizzo
Rapper Octopizzo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Khaligraph Jones claps back at Octopizoo & King Kaka after mocking him for meeting DP Ruto

This reaction came on the heels of Khaligraph's interview with Oga Obinna on Monday, August 14, during which the host questioned Khaligraph about the authenticity of his rivalry with the 'Sijawai' rapper.

In response, Khaligraph acknowledged that Octopizzo hasn't held positive feelings towards him for an extended period.

Despite this, Khaligraph expressed deep respect for his fellow artist's journey, particularly his ascent from Kibera's challenging environment.

"Hanipendagi uyu boyz hajai nipenda, nliona kwa interview akisema hapendi vile navaa but I understand him juu hata mimi ngekua yeye singependa Khaligraph," Khaligraph acknowledged.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Octopizzo responds to allegations that Khaligraph Jones copied his video

Khaligraph didn't shy away from asserting his own prowess, boldly claiming to be the best rapper in Kenya.

He made it clear that while others might excel in fashion or other areas when it comes to rap, he reigns supreme.

"Tuongee tu ukweli, kurap hawanishindi labda kitu ingine, kuvaa nguo wanaeza kunishinda but kurap sema watu wengine," Khaligraph boldly declared.

This ongoing rivalry between Octopizzo and Khaligraph has a history, with both artists repeatedly asserting their dominance in the rap scene.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones
Rapper Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Octopizzo clashes with Khaligraph Jones over allegations of buying YouTube Views

In one of his songs 'Yes Bana', Khaligraph questions Octopizzo on why he wants nothing to do with him.

The clash of egos and lyrical prowess has captivated fans for years, generating debates and discussions within the music community about who is the best in the game.

