ADVERTISEMENT
Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

Fabian Simiyu

Rapper Octopizzo believes that President Ruto has the ability to rescue hustlers from their current hardships

Rapper Octopizzo


Kenyan rapper Octopizzo who often resides outside the country while managing his other businesses, recently released a video on his Instagram page targeting President William Ruto.

Having returned to Kenya, it appears that Octopizzo is displeased with the current situation, particularly the high fuel prices.

In his message, Octopizzo specifically called upon Ruto to reduce the prices of paraffin, as many Kenyans still rely on fuel for cooking and lighting their lanterns, particularly in disadvantaged areas such as the ghettos.


Rapper Octopizzo
READ: EPRA announces increase in petrol, diesel & kerosene prices

The rapper has also criticized Members of Parliament for remaining silent, despite their knowledge that the issue urgently needs to be addressed.

"This is a shout out to Mr President (Ruto). You are hurting us. We still use paraffin stoves in the ghetto. You can increase the petrol and diesel prices but not paraffin," Octopizzo said.

He further expressed that Ruto had promised a better life for the hustlers, and this could be achievable if he tackled the rising paraffin prices.

President William Ruto

Octopizzo emphasized that it was crucial for Ruto to intervene, as people were facing difficulties and children required fuel for their lanterns in order to do their homework. However, the current situation made it challenging for them to afford it.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene.

The new prices, which took effect on May 15, will be in force until the next review on June 14.According to EPRA, a litre of petrol has increased by Sh3.40, diesel by Sh6.40, and kerosene by Sh15.19.

This means that a litre of petrol in Nairobi now costs Sh182.70, diesel Sh168.40, and kerosene Sh161.13.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots.


READ: Why Kenyans will pay more for fuel in 2023

The regulator also explained that the landed cost of petrol per litre was Sh101.83, Sh99.83 for diesel and Sh98.04 for kerosene.

The difference between the landed costs and retail prices was attributed to distribution and storage, profit margins and taxes and levies.

The EPRA has attributed the increase to the rising cost of crude oil in the global market and the depreciation of the Kenyan shilling against the US dollar.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
