Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

Having returned to Kenya, it appears that Octopizzo is displeased with the current situation, particularly the high fuel prices.

In his message, Octopizzo specifically called upon Ruto to reduce the prices of paraffin, as many Kenyans still rely on fuel for cooking and lighting their lanterns, particularly in disadvantaged areas such as the ghettos.

Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper has also criticized Members of Parliament for remaining silent, despite their knowledge that the issue urgently needs to be addressed.

"This is a shout out to Mr President (Ruto). You are hurting us. We still use paraffin stoves in the ghetto. You can increase the petrol and diesel prices but not paraffin," Octopizzo said.

He further expressed that Ruto had promised a better life for the hustlers, and this could be achievable if he tackled the rising paraffin prices.

President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Octopizzo emphasized that it was crucial for Ruto to intervene, as people were facing difficulties and children required fuel for their lanterns in order to do their homework. However, the current situation made it challenging for them to afford it.

What are the new fuel prices?

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene.

The new prices, which took effect on May 15, will be in force until the next review on June 14.According to EPRA, a litre of petrol has increased by Sh3.40, diesel by Sh6.40, and kerosene by Sh15.19.

This means that a litre of petrol in Nairobi now costs Sh182.70, diesel Sh168.40, and kerosene Sh161.13.

Pulse Live Kenya

The regulator also explained that the landed cost of petrol per litre was Sh101.83, Sh99.83 for diesel and Sh98.04 for kerosene.

The difference between the landed costs and retail prices was attributed to distribution and storage, profit margins and taxes and levies.