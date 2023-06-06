Oga Obinna acquires new multi-million SUV to celebrate 33rd birthday

Obinna posed next to the multimillion Volkswagen Touareg SUV, holding a drink, and accompanied the photo with a note stating that he decided to appreciate himself with this small gift.

"I’m one of the rare people who don’t know how to quit. Always calm, but alert. Relaxed, but ready. Smooth, but sharp," Obinna wrote.

The new vehicle ranges in price from Sh3million to Sh8 million, depending on the year of manufacture.

Oga stated that he intends to upgrade to a different version with each new stage of his life, as that is how it should be.

In addition to the newly acquired SUV, Oga Obinna has a collection that includes a Mercedes Benz, which he acquired in 2022 while working at Kiss 100.

He also possesses a Toyota Harrier Hybrid. However, in 2022, Oga faced accusations from his baby mama, who alleged that he had a sugar mummy who funded one of his cars.

Oga publicly threatened to repossess the car he had gifted his baby mama, along with other valuables, during an outburst.

Social media reactions

peter.theelyon Happy birthday oga u deserve a good birthday ulifanyia @kamenegoro a nice birthday kuleta @moyadavid1 so jibambe @ogaobinna ni lyon àpa.

iannoh.__ Najua anajaribu kutushow ako na doo, anyway congratulations.

drofweneke Sasa najua hii ni kiki ya new song nkt!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TWIN BRO || God above it all!!

rachaelnyambu Happy birthday. Congratulations heee ni mm tu wa June sina ata keki.

2mbili Wanaume mnatoa wapi pesa bila kazi . Anyway Happy Birthday 3Tatu.

