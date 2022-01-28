I attempted suicide twice - Obinna reveals as he gifts himself brand new car

In a chat with Jalang’o, Obinna disclosed that he has upgraded from a Toyota Harrier, 2007 model, which was his seventh car.

“This is my eighth car, my first car was a Nissan Blue Batch, Toyota Mark two, Axio, Range Rover Discovery.

“I actually wanted a Toyota TX, but am actually going for a TX, then back to a better Range Rover Discovery, then Range Rover sport. But the reason why I got this one is because of money did not balance,” the funny man told Jalang’o.

In a separate post, Obinna used his Instagram page to challenge and inspire his fans and followers who look up to him.

Obinna advised that people should never be afraid to experiment in life as that is how they will be able to learn and improve.

“Don't be afraid to experiment. A lot of people will tell you to stay in your lane or fall in line... You have to ask yourself who defines the lane? you or them? Be daring, be curious be experimental for nobody has the blueprint to live the perfect life.

"You can't make everyone happy, as much as I try not to step on toes, be kind and help who and where I can some love me but some people hate me - that's life,” Obinna noted.

The comedian also revealed that he has attempted suicide twice when things were not working out for him, something he says he will never advocate for again.

“It's not easy to make it when going by the book, It will take time...a lot of time. You will have pressure and be stressed or even depressed. Like me you might opt for the easier way out Suicide.

“Don't do it- you will allow them to win. (I tried suicide twice when nothing was working out - I repeat don't even think this direction it will not only not solve anything but cause a lot of pain and suffering to those who love you.)

"I've owned a couple of material things from Cars to Houses to Clothes to Land etc....This is what I've learnt, Celebrate every Win as it comes and don't explain yourself to anybody,” he said.

Adding that; “Whatever makes you happy - do that. The most Valuable Asset you will ever own is time. When you have time anything is possible. Don't be quick to give up.