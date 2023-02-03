ADVERTISEMENT
Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Babatunde Lawal

Omah Lay once sparked reactions when he released his song 'Soso,' which saw him narrating his ordeals and calling for help and for his pain to be taken away.

Omah Lay - SOSO
Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has left many worried and concerned after leaving a cryptic post on social media.

The singer once caused fans to worry about him when he released his song 'Soso,' which saw him narrating his ordeals and calling for help and for his pain to be taken away.

As the fire of the concern began to die, Omah Lay raised more with his new post, which he shared on his Instagram story.

He wrote that angels are supposed to fly, but if people don't hear from him in a while, he is somewhere working on his wings.

He wrote, "Angels are supposed to fly. So when you don’t see or hear from me in a while just know that I’m somewhere working on my wings.”

Omah Lay's Instagram Story
Although many people are linking the post to the singer taking time off to work on a new banging tune, others have expressed worry that the singer may be depressed and going through a lot.

See some of the reactions:

Mannyz_artistry wrote, "This probably even has a different meaning to all of this depression claims…he’d be working on his growth and craft, he is an Angel then he should fly and soar. I wish him d best."

Jessica_amaka_xo wrote, "Anybody going through anything disturbing rn….I pray you find peace."

Bobby Frederick urged his friends to check up on him, “His friends should check on him ooo. May God heal everyone going through things they can’t explain that is giving them sleepless night. May he grant y’all peace to ur troubled soul," He wrote.

DB naturals wrote, “Let it just be that he needs a break from all the mental and physical stress I hope."

We can only hope and pray that the post is not as disturbing as made seem.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
