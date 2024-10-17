Liam Payne's final moments: Frantic hotel call, smashed laptop, tragic fall [Photos]

The 31-year-old singer died after reportedly falling from the third floor of Casa Sur Palermo, a luxury hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Reports suggest that in the hours leading up to his death, Liam had been displaying erratic behaviour and had to be escorted back to his hotel room. This tragic turn of events has left fans, family, and friends shocked and heartbroken.

Former One Direction star the late Liam Payne Pulse Live Kenya

Liam Payne's erratic behaviour before tragic death

According to reports, the singer was acting aggressively, possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to local media, the father-of-one was seen behaving erratically in the hotel lobby, even smashing his laptop before being forcibly carried back to his room.

One hotel worker later made a frantic call to emergency services, asking for urgent assistance with a guest who was intoxicated and out of control.

Audio obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry captures the distressing request: “When he is conscious, he is destroying the entire room, and we need you to send someone.”

Liam Payne's final moments: Frantic hotel call, smashed laptop, tragic fall Pulse Live Kenya

The fatal incident

Tragically, shortly after the distress call, hotel staff heard a loud sound from the courtyard. Liam’s lifeless body was discovered around 5 PM sending shockwaves through the hotel and beyond.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene, where they confirmed the singer's identity using his passport.

Speaking to local news outlet Clarin, Alberto Crescenti, the director of emergency medical services, confirmed the news. "We verified his identity using the passport he had," Crescenti stated, adding that Liam appeared to have sustained a fatal fracture at the base of his skull.

In a later statement, Buenos Aires police confirmed: "Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo."

Why late Liam Payne was in Argentina

Just days before the tragic accident, Payne had taken to social media to explain his presence in Argentina.

He told fans: "We're going to Argentina. One, because we have to, and two, because we want to. Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say 'Hello'."

He mentioned his intention to reconnect with Horan, his former One Direction bandmate, saying they had unresolved matters to discuss.

"No bad vibes or anything like that, but just, we need to talk," he had shared, suggesting that he hoped for a positive conversation with his old friend.

Liam Payne's final moments: Frantic hotel call, smashed laptop, tragic fall Pulse Live Kenya

Final moments of Liam Payne

In the hours before his death, Liam uploaded several images and videos to Snapchat, where he shared details of his day with his followers.

The singer was seen enjoying a meal and joking around with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, as they had breakfast. He shared light-hearted moments, speaking to his fans in what would turn out to be his final social media posts.

In one clip, Payne told his followers: "This is the breakfast table, just enjoying breakfast and coffee even though it's 1 PM" He added that they had been staying at a friend’s home.

The world mourns Liam Payne

As news of his death spread, the world united in mourning for the star. Fans, celebrities, and fellow musicians have shared their condolences, expressing disbelief at the tragic loss of someone who had made such an impact on millions.

