Otile Brown adds luxurious Range Rover Vogue to his fleet [Photos & Video]

Fresh off a concert in London, Otile has made a stunning addition to his collection of luxurious cars—a brand-new Range Rover Vogue.

Taking to social media, Otile proudly shared his latest acquisition, expressing his elation and satisfaction.

Otile Brown took to his Instagram account to share the news of his latest purchase with his followers.

Excitedly, he wrote, "Another one! New Range Rover Vogue for yours truly bizee! Ambia wakali wako next time tuongee investment .. hii shuhuli ndogo lol!"

Otile Brown acquires new multimillion Range Rover Vogue Pulse Live Kenya

The Range Rover Vogue that Otile Brown acquired comes equipped with an array of high-end features. From full matrix LED headlights to a panoramic glass roof, from auto lights and wipers to a heated steering wheel, the vehicle leaves no stone unturned in terms of comfort and elegance.

Otile Brown's luxurious car collection

Otile Brown's latest acquisition adds to his growing collection of extravagant automobiles. In the past, he has flaunted his sleek Mercedes Benz, showcasing his affinity for fine vehicles. Furthermore, he proudly owns a BMW 7 series, which he gifted himself to commemorate the completion of his debut studio album, 'Just In Love'.

During a successful listening party for the album, Otile joyfully shared the news on social media, exclaiming, "New car alert. BMW 7 series. Album completion gift during @boomplaymusicke's exclusive listening party. Just In Love is dropping tomorrow at mid-day exclusively on @boomplaymusicke."

Apart from indulging in his own luxurious preferences, Otile Brown has also displayed his generosity toward others.

In a heartwarming gesture, he surprised his photographer and nephew with a brand-new car as a birthday gift in March. Sharing the video of the moment, Otile captioned it, "My Nephew’s new toy is here. @calvincephotography happy birthday!"

