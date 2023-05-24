The sports category has moved to a new website.

Otile Brown adds luxurious Range Rover Vogue to his fleet [Photos & Video]

Amos Robi

Congratulations Bad Man Shivo!

Renowned Kenyan singer Otile Brown has made waves in the media once again, but this time it's not for his chart-topping music.

Fresh off a concert in London, Otile has made a stunning addition to his collection of luxurious cars—a brand-new Range Rover Vogue.

Taking to social media, Otile proudly shared his latest acquisition, expressing his elation and satisfaction.

Otile Brown took to his Instagram account to share the news of his latest purchase with his followers.

Excitedly, he wrote, "Another one! New Range Rover Vogue for yours truly bizee! Ambia wakali wako next time tuongee investment .. hii shuhuli ndogo lol!"

READ: List of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

The Range Rover Vogue that Otile Brown acquired comes equipped with an array of high-end features. From full matrix LED headlights to a panoramic glass roof, from auto lights and wipers to a heated steering wheel, the vehicle leaves no stone unturned in terms of comfort and elegance.

Otile Brown's latest acquisition adds to his growing collection of extravagant automobiles. In the past, he has flaunted his sleek Mercedes Benz, showcasing his affinity for fine vehicles. Furthermore, he proudly owns a BMW 7 series, which he gifted himself to commemorate the completion of his debut studio album, 'Just In Love'.

READ: Otile Brown's promise to lady who tattooed his name on her chest

During a successful listening party for the album, Otile joyfully shared the news on social media, exclaiming, "New car alert. BMW 7 series. Album completion gift during @boomplaymusicke's exclusive listening party. Just In Love is dropping tomorrow at mid-day exclusively on @boomplaymusicke."

Apart from indulging in his own luxurious preferences, Otile Brown has also displayed his generosity toward others.

In a heartwarming gesture, he surprised his photographer and nephew with a brand-new car as a birthday gift in March. Sharing the video of the moment, Otile captioned it, "My Nephew’s new toy is here. @calvincephotography happy birthday!"

READ: Otile Brown speaks on Yaya Centre accident, buys the victim new Motorbike (Photos)

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
