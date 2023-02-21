Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

A sleek ride is definitely a finely contoured car and it is expensive to acquire. The following are Kenyan musicians who own fine cars.

Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph Jones alias the OG has several fine cars in his yard and he is used to moving around in 'heavy' machines, thanks to his music career that has paid off.

Khaligraph recently purchased a Lexus LX 570 days after dropping a banger featuring Harmonize of Tanzania.

The OG shared a video of himself flaunting the car on his Instagram page while in a garage probably to tune the car.

The SUV is super expensive and its price in Kenya ranges from Sh18 million to Sh22 million depending on the year of manufacture.

Khaligraph also surprised his fans when he purchased a Chrysler and as usual, he flaunted the sleek car on his socials.

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna purchased a Porsche Cayenne back in December 2023 and she didn't shy off from showing her fans her new toy.

Porsche is a luxurious car brand and that means that one needs to cough millions to acquire the machine.

Pulse Live Kenya

The price of a Porsche in Kenya ranges from Sh3 million to around Sh8 million depending on the variety that you would like to purchase.

Willy Paul

Controversial Kenyan artist Willy Paul alias Pozze loves German machines, no wonder he moves around in a Mercedes Benz whenever he feels like driving or when going shopping.

Pozze acquired a Mercedes Benz A 45 AMG which goes for Sh7.3 million but the price usually exceeds sometimes and goes up to Sh12 million depending on where you shipped the car from or depending on your car dealer.

Willy paul came under heavy criticism when it emerged that his number plate had 666 which is controversial.

Masauti

Masauti made headlines back in 2020 when his management gifted him a new Bentley with his name customized on the plates.

The award was presented to Masauti days after he had received another YouTube award for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.

A Bentley in Kenya goes for Sh19 million but you can pay up to Sh27 million to land a the machine sometimes.

Bahati & Diana Marua

Singer Kevin Bahati gifted his wife Diana Marua a Toyota Landcruiser that is worth millions on February 13, 2022.

The SUV is a nice off-road car and it can be acquired from Sh9.6 million to Sh11 million when new.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati is fond of going to extremes when it comes to gifting his wife and he recently bought her a beautiful house.

Bahati on the other hand owns a fleet of cars and his machine that is familiar to many Kenyans is the Mercedes Benz E-Class which goes for Sh3.6 million.

KRG The Don

Controversial musician KRG The Don is among the Kenyan artists who move around in super expensive rides and he always gives his fans a glimpse of what goes on in his life.

The musician boasts of riding in high-end cars such as Mercedes and Range Rovers that he shares on his socials frequently.

The musician's signature ride is a Range Rover Sport that goes for over Sh20 million when brand new but the price can drop to as low as Sh2.6 million when used.

Bien

Sauti Sol's Bien has a Porsche Cayenne that he loves using whenever he is in Nairobi or just going about with his daily activities.

Otile Brown

Hard work pays and Otile Brown is definitely reaping what he sowed many years after venturing into music.

Otile loves sleek rides and he has in the past shared photos of his new rides especially after landing mega deals with technology companies.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenyan artist for instance has a BMW 7 which goes for Sh11 million. The artist also owns a Mercedes Benz.

Jaguar

Former Starehe Member of Parliament and musician Jaguar owns a Jaguar and he shared a photo of the ride on his Instagram page.