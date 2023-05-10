The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown's promise to lady who tattooed his name on her chest

Amos Robi

The lady identified as Katch Gyl said she has an undying love for Otile and the tattoo was one way to express it

A collage of Otile Brown and Katch Gyl
A collage of Otile Brown and Katch Gyl

Singer Jacob Obunga, popularly known as Otile Brown, has responded to a woman who recently tattooed his name on her chest as a declaration of her love for him.

Recommended articles

The lady identified as Kach Gyl did not end her affection at the tattoo, she professed her love for Otile, emphasizing that her feelings were not driven by money or fame.

She expressed her desire to bear his child and even proposed the idea of getting married, wanting him to be hers forever.

However, Kach Gyl faced backlash and mockery for her actions, with some suggesting that Otile would never be interested in someone like her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was insulted after getting the tattoo. I was told Otile would never want a kienyeji like me. I was told Otile wouldn’t look for me, and I was wasting my time,” she said in an interview on Eve Mungai's YouTube channel.

Katch Gyl tattoos singer Otile Brown's name
Katch Gyl tattoos singer Otile Brown's name Katch Gyl tattoos singer Otile Brown's name Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown gifts photographer new car for his birthday

Undeterred, she shared her disappointment about the insults she received, recounting the discouraging comments she had encountered.

Addressing Kach Gyl's devotion, Otile Brown responded with gratitude and encouragement. He assured her that he values her love and intends to take her out on a date once he returns from his trip to London. Otile also advised her to ignore the naysayers who belittled her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't mind them. You are amazing, and I appreciate the love. Kienyeji hukua yenyewe. I will take you out for coffee when I return from my trip to London, inshallah. Thank you," Otile responded, acknowledging the depth of her dedication.

He continued the conversation with Kach Gyl privately, suggesting a dinner date instead and expressing his happiness to finally connect with her.

Singer Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Brown Mauzo tattoos Vera's name on both arms [Photo]

Overwhelmed with joy, she eagerly responded, expressing her disbelief that Otile had actually responded to her and expressing her excitement for their upcoming meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time that fans have tattooed the name of their celebrity crushes on their bodies. In recent times, there have been several cases of fans tattooing their favourite celebrity's name or image on their bodies.

Besides admiration for their favourite celebrities, some choose to get tattoos in honour of those they cherish.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dennis Karuri explains how makeup was inspired by African traditions

Dennis Karuri explains how makeup was inspired by African traditions

Otile Brown's promise to lady who tattooed his name on her chest

Otile Brown's promise to lady who tattooed his name on her chest

Eddie Butita explains why he is taking his time in the dating world

Eddie Butita explains why he is taking his time in the dating world

Tyler Mbaya's brother opens up about tragic loss of his newborn son

Tyler Mbaya's brother opens up about tragic loss of his newborn son

Wema Sepetu shares real reason she broke up with Diamond Platnumz

Wema Sepetu shares real reason she broke up with Diamond Platnumz

Edgar Obare's biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Edgar Obare's biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

Maandy named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Maandy named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye.

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager