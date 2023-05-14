Otile Brown, King Kaka among 7 artists to headline Kenyan Festival in London

The Kenya Diaspora Festival will showcase live acts by the most requested Kenyan artists in the UK, including Otile Brown, King Kaka, Femi One, Boutross, and Jua Cali who will bring his iconic hits to the stage.

Adding to the excitement, the Kenya Diaspora Festival will welcome special guest performances, including Britain's Got Talent finalist Sarah Ikumu, who wowed audiences with her breathtaking vocals.

Additionally, talented artists of Kenyan origin residing in the Diaspora, such as A1 (Phineas Waweru), will grace the stage. A1's hit single 'Latest Trends' soared to the second position on the UK Top 40 charts, making him a rising star to watch.

The festival aims to create a cultural bridge between Kenya and the UK, connecting members of the Kenyan Diaspora with their home country through the power of music.

The event promises to bring together both the Kenyan Diaspora and the wider UK community in a celebration of the rich heritage of Kenya.

Kenyans In UK's CEO and the event organiser Prince Otach expressed his excitement about the festival, stating, the event will bring together Kenyans in the UK for a memorable experience.

"We're thrilled to be hosting the Kenya Diaspora Festival, an incredible event celebrating Kenya’s rich and diverse music culture. We can't wait to see music fans come together for a night of unforgettable Kenyan entertainment," Otach stated.

This festival coinciding with London Rugby Sevens makes it the largest Kenyan event outside Kenyan soil.