ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown roasted for struggling to switch on plane TV [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

Otile was struggling to put on the TV

Singer Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown

Singer Otile Brown is facing criticism after he shared a video of himself on a plane, likely returning to Kenya after a performance in Munich, Germany over the weekend.

Recommended articles

The video shows Otile struggling to turn on the TV in front of his seat, despite having the remote on the right side of his chair.

Fans who follow him on Instagram have criticized him for failing to perform such a simple task, with some suggesting that it was his first time in first class.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

"This generation iko na shida. You can see that old couple next to you, they're just chilling hakuna mbwembwe na macamera recording ooh ooh but here comes Otile struggling with the plane TV na camera. Aki si ujana usumbua aki. Otile aki tulia.

"[This generation is troubled. You can see the old couple seated next to you just chilling without any dramas like recording themselves on the plane but here is Otile struggling with the plane TV and a camera. It's tough being a youth. Please relax, Otile]," commented Evans Omarion.

ADVERTISEMENT

beverage_consultant_kenya Someone ca easily say it your first time in 1st class.... ask for the remote.

pupajahman Haha hii kama ni first class wacha nibakie economy tuu haha this is pure comedy, hati kunaendaje kaka.

derrick_wafu Nani amekasarisha Otile. Macho amekodoa ni kama Ako jaba...ama ni hiyo screen inamkoroga.

ADVERTISEMENT

keshgracy Walisema showbiz is classy and unpredictable clout! And I love it.

rita_chebet Act like you’ve been there before.

amarulagal Otile.... remote ya hiyo screen iko hapo kando ya kiti. Sawa!

ADVERTISEMENT

Otile has been having back-to-back shows outside Kenya and his trip to Germany was definitely not his first on the air.

This is not the first time Otile has made headlines after boarding a plane for it once happened after traveling to Tanzania in January.

Kenyan R&B singer Otile Brown was frustrated after losing his two laptops in Tanzania at the Julius Nyerere International Airport.

However, the Kenyan musician did not disclose the worth of his electronics that have vanished in the Bongo land.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So kwenye airport ya Julius Nyerere Tanzania nimeibiwa Mac/laptop mbili ila walinzi nawatoa huduma wamekataa kutusaidia ndani ya masaa matatu. Wamektaa kuchunguza kwenya cctv. Wametungusha mda. Longest night of my life.

"Yani wanakataa kutoa huduma wakati ku trace laptop zikiwa tu hapo karibu. Tumetoa hadi report ya police ambayo ndio utaratibu ila wakakataa.

Otile Brown [Instagram]
Otile Brown [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown robbed at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

"[So I lost two MacBook laptops at Julius Nyerere airport in Tanzania but the security officials refused to help us for around three hours. They have refused to check the CCTV footage despite tracing the laptop]," posted Otile.

However, the laptops were recovered, and the officials handed them back to Otile in his apartment where he was staying in Tanzania.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown roasted for struggling to switch on plane TV [Video]

Otile Brown roasted for struggling to switch on plane TV [Video]

Eunice Njeri shows off all grown son for the first time [Photo]

Eunice Njeri shows off all grown son for the first time [Photo]

Jeff Mwathi's case takes surprising turn with appearance of 2 girlfriends [Videos]

Jeff Mwathi's case takes surprising turn with appearance of 2 girlfriends [Videos]

Comedian Nasra reveals truth behind viral Beyoncé chat screenshot

Comedian Nasra reveals truth behind viral Beyoncé chat screenshot

Murathe's daughter elated after welcoming firstborn [Photo]

Murathe's daughter elated after welcoming firstborn [Photo]

Diamond reminisces final conversation with late musician, Costa Titch

Diamond reminisces final conversation with late musician, Costa Titch

Controversial trademark - Pastor claims ownership of Twa! Twa! phrase

Controversial trademark - Pastor claims ownership of Twa! Twa! phrase

Huddah Monroe reveals reason behind her belly growth

Huddah Monroe reveals reason behind her belly growth

Daddy Owen opens up on why his life is in danger

Daddy Owen opens up on why his life is in danger

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Costa Stitch

Costa Titch biography: Career, girlfriend, net worth, friendship with AKA

Kare Maina, the lady who gave an analysis of Jeff's death on Tik Tok

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

Yvette Obura and Diana Bahati

Yvette Obura's classy response when pressured to confront Diana Marua