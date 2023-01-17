Otile Brown robbed at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania

The Kenyan musician did not however disclose the worth of his electronics that have vanished in the Bongo land.

So kwenye airport ya Julius Nyerere Tanzania nimeibiwa Mac/laptop mbili ila walinzi nawatoa huduma wamekataa kutusaidia ndani ya masaa matatu. Wamektaa kuchunguza kwenya cctv. Wametungusha mda. Longest night of my life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Yani wanakataa kutoa huduma wakati ku trace laptop zikiwa tu hapo karibu. Tumetoa hadi report ya police ambayo ndio utaratibu ila wakakataa.

"(So I lost two MacBook laptops at Julius Nyerere airport in Tanzania but the security officials refused to help us for around three hours. They have refused to check the CCTV footage despite tracing the laptop)," posted Otile.

Otile has questioned the essence of security guards if they can't be of help when needed most.

Kwani security kazi yake ni gani kama hawawezi kukusaidia? Mimi kama mpenzi wa nchi ya Tanzania nimeumia sana. I need a lawyer. I would have retrieved the laptops tonight, but it's like they wanted us to lose them. Sad.

Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

"(Why do we have security guards if they can't help? I love Tanzania but I will have to say I have suffered so much)," concluded Otile.

Otile has joined the list of Kenyan musicians who have lost valuables in unclear circumstances.