Otile Brown gifts photographer new car for his birthday

The singer shared a video of the white Mazda Demio on his Instagram stories on February 28th, wishing his nephew a happy birthday.

In the video, Otile Brown proudly shows off the brand-new car he gifted his nephew as a birthday present.

"My Nephew’s new toy is here. @calvincephotography happy birthday!", He captioned the video.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Calvince, the lucky car recipient, responded by posting the same video on his Instagram stories, thanking Otile Brown for his generosity.

He expressed his gratitude for Otile supporting him and wished him a long and fulfilling life.

"Thanks for being there to support me. More life, king". Calvince wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Otile Brown's luxury cars

Otile Brown is known for his love for luxurious cars and has, in the past, flaunted a collection of cars that he owns.

His collection includes a sleek Mercedes Benz, which he acquired in the past. He also owns a BMW 7 series that he gifted himself after completing his debut studio album, Just In Love, in June 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

The BMW 7 series was presented to Otile Brown during a successful listening party for the album. The singer couldn't contain his excitement and took to social media to share the good news, writing,

"New car alert. BMW 7 series. Album completion gift during @boomplaymusicke’s exclusive listening party. Just In Love is dropping tomorrow at mid-day exclusively on @boomplaymusicke." He announced.

Otile Brown is currently topping charts with his latest releases, and this generous gesture towards his nephew and photographer further cements his status as one of Kenya's most successful musicians.

Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya