ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown gifts photographer new car for his birthday

Lynet Okumu

The singer shared a video of the brand-new car wishing his photographer and nephew a happy birthday.

Otile Brown [Instagram]
Otile Brown [Instagram]

Popular Kenyan musician Jacob Otieno Obunga, popularly known as Otile Brown, has gifted his nephew and photographer Calvince a brand-new car for his birthday.

Recommended articles

The singer shared a video of the white Mazda Demio on his Instagram stories on February 28th, wishing his nephew a happy birthday.

In the video, Otile Brown proudly shows off the brand-new car he gifted his nephew as a birthday present.

"My Nephew’s new toy is here. @calvincephotography happy birthday!", He captioned the video.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Otile Brown gets emotional after special surprise from the fan [Video]

Calvince, the lucky car recipient, responded by posting the same video on his Instagram stories, thanking Otile Brown for his generosity.

He expressed his gratitude for Otile supporting him and wished him a long and fulfilling life.

"Thanks for being there to support me. More life, king". Calvince wrote.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown wants to know how to please a woman & 5 other top songs making waves this week

Otile Brown is known for his love for luxurious cars and has, in the past, flaunted a collection of cars that he owns.

His collection includes a sleek Mercedes Benz, which he acquired in the past. He also owns a BMW 7 series that he gifted himself after completing his debut studio album, Just In Love, in June 2020.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Otile Brown explains why Kenyan music is being left behind after US tour

The BMW 7 series was presented to Otile Brown during a successful listening party for the album. The singer couldn't contain his excitement and took to social media to share the good news, writing,

"New car alert. BMW 7 series. Album completion gift during @boomplaymusicke’s exclusive listening party. Just In Love is dropping tomorrow at mid-day exclusively on @boomplaymusicke." He announced.

Otile Brown is currently topping charts with his latest releases, and this generous gesture towards his nephew and photographer further cements his status as one of Kenya's most successful musicians.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

His music has won him numerous awards and has earned him a massive following in Kenya and beyond.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kennedy Rapudo shares puzzling image after deleting Amber Ray's photos

Kennedy Rapudo shares puzzling image after deleting Amber Ray's photos

Otile Brown gifts photographer new car for his birthday

Otile Brown gifts photographer new car for his birthday

Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

Mejja announces major comeback to music after throat scare

Mejja announces major comeback to music after throat scare

Burna Boy & Victony join Drake & Usher for J Cole's Dreamville Festival

Burna Boy & Victony join Drake & Usher for J Cole's Dreamville Festival

Ex-Kansoul member discloses successful moves after quitting group

Ex-Kansoul member discloses successful moves after quitting group

Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style