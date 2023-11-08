The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

Lynet Okumu

Frasha addresses reports about rejecting a collaboration with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz during his early music career.

Frasha
Frasha

Frasha, a member of the famous Kenyan boy band P-Unit, addresses reports about rejecting a collaboration with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz during his early music career.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Nairobi News on November 8, Frasha shared his perspective, asserting that he did not know about such an incident.

He also emphasised the significance of being selective when building one's brand and choosing collaborators.

“I didn’t know about it, but the truth about building a brand is that you have to be very careful about who you work with. I’m sure even he has people he can’t collaborate with now due to his current position,” Frasha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frasha's comments come a day after another member of P-Unit, Bon'Eye shared an intriguing story about how the group turned down a collaboration request from Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with SPM Buzz, Bon'Eye recounted the encounter with Diamond and the interesting events that unfolded during their stay at a hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Bon'Eye revealed that during their stay in Dar es Salaam, Diamond Platnumz expressed a strong interest in collaborating with P-Unit.

Kenyan pop group P-Unit
Kenyan pop group P-Unit Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

At the time, he was not as widely recognised as he is today, and this collaboration could have had a significant impact on his career.

Bon'Eye went on to reveal that, despite the interest expressed by Diamond, P-Unit decided to turn down the collaboration.

Gabu's lighthearted comment about Diamond's dry lips might have contributed to their decision, but Bon'Eye emphasised that not every artist gets the chance to collaborate.

ADVERTISEMENT
P-Unit's Gabu, Frasha and Bon-eye
P-Unit's Gabu, Frasha and Bon-eye ece-auto-gen

The world of music is full of complexities, and collaborations depend on various factors, including timing and the artists' careers at the moment.

"Tulinyima Diamond collabo. Kuna time Diamond alitungojea kwa lobby Dar es Salaam for four hours tukiwa kwa hotel, alikuwa anataka tufanye collabo na yeye na tukamnyima.

"(We turned down a collaboration with Diamond. There was a time when Diamond was waiting in the lobby in Dar es Salaam for four hours while we were at the hotel. He wanted us to collaborate with him, but we declined)," Bon'Eye shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song in question was 'Nitampata Wapi,' a track that would later become a classic in Diamond Platnumz's catalog.

Kenyan singer Bonface Kariuki, popularly known as Bon'Eye and a member of the pop group P-Unit,
Kenyan singer Bonface Kariuki, popularly known as Bon'Eye and a member of the pop group P-Unit, Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gabu of P-Unit undergoes surgery

According to Bon'Eye, Diamond was eager to collaborate with P-Unit and even suggested that the song should be credited as P-Unit featuring Diamond.

However, fate had different plans for Diamond, and his journey would eventually lead him to international recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He decided to take Diamond along with him to Lagos for the MTV Awards, which presented a unique opportunity for Diamond to not only sing alongside P-Unit but also to connect with international artists.

Kenyan singer Bonface Kariuki, popularly known as Bon'Eye and a member of the pop group P-Unit,
Kenyan singer Bonface Kariuki, popularly known as Bon'Eye and a member of the pop group P-Unit, Pulse Live Kenya

It was during this time in Lagos that Diamond sang the chorus for the song 'Kare. More importantly, this trip allowed Diamond to meet Rick Ross' management.

This chance encounter with Rick Ross' team eventually led to Diamond's collaboration with the American rapper, marking a significant milestone in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bon'Eye emphasised that although the collaboration with P-Unit did not materialise, Diamond received a valuable opportunity that played a crucial role in his rise to international stardom.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

Miss Obija: Why I acted on 'Tahidi High' wearing diapers

Miss Obija: Why I acted on 'Tahidi High' wearing diapers

'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels

'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels

Corazon Kwamboka finally ready to unleash legal superpowers, 'haters' are in for surprise

Corazon Kwamboka finally ready to unleash legal superpowers, 'haters' are in for surprise

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

I've tried to leave but I can't - Nyamu confesses multiple failed attempts to dump Samidoh

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Shetani ya kuangalia simu iliniingia - Awinja admits she was hurt when ex-boyfriend cheated

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Nasty C describes Wande Coal & Phyno as his idols

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

Professor Jay reveals how 10 injections priced at Sh600K each, saved his life

J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

J Blessing finally talks about his late son with Chantelle, denies sacrifice accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee and her boyfriend Omosh

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Jackie Matubia

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Kenyan singer Ally B

Ally B's Biography: Age, music career, wife & son who is also a music star

Tems did not know she was going to be released.

I cried when they gave me my prison uniform - Tems on jail time in Uganda