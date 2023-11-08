P-Unit's Frasha says he was unaware of group's decision to reject Diamond's collabo

In an interview with Nairobi News on November 8, Frasha shared his perspective, asserting that he did not know about such an incident.

He also emphasised the significance of being selective when building one's brand and choosing collaborators.

“I didn’t know about it, but the truth about building a brand is that you have to be very careful about who you work with. I’m sure even he has people he can’t collaborate with now due to his current position,” Frasha said.

Bon'Eye reveals P-Unit rejected Diamond's collaboration

Frasha's comments come a day after another member of P-Unit, Bon'Eye shared an intriguing story about how the group turned down a collaboration request from Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with SPM Buzz, Bon'Eye recounted the encounter with Diamond and the interesting events that unfolded during their stay at a hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Bon'Eye revealed that during their stay in Dar es Salaam, Diamond Platnumz expressed a strong interest in collaborating with P-Unit.

At the time, he was not as widely recognised as he is today, and this collaboration could have had a significant impact on his career.

Why P- Unit declined a collabo from Diamond

Bon'Eye went on to reveal that, despite the interest expressed by Diamond, P-Unit decided to turn down the collaboration.

Gabu's lighthearted comment about Diamond's dry lips might have contributed to their decision, but Bon'Eye emphasised that not every artist gets the chance to collaborate.

The world of music is full of complexities, and collaborations depend on various factors, including timing and the artists' careers at the moment.

"Tulinyima Diamond collabo. Kuna time Diamond alitungojea kwa lobby Dar es Salaam for four hours tukiwa kwa hotel, alikuwa anataka tufanye collabo na yeye na tukamnyima.

"(We turned down a collaboration with Diamond. There was a time when Diamond was waiting in the lobby in Dar es Salaam for four hours while we were at the hotel. He wanted us to collaborate with him, but we declined)," Bon'Eye shared.

'Nitampata Wapi': The song that could have been

The song in question was 'Nitampata Wapi,' a track that would later become a classic in Diamond Platnumz's catalog.

According to Bon'Eye, Diamond was eager to collaborate with P-Unit and even suggested that the song should be credited as P-Unit featuring Diamond.

However, fate had different plans for Diamond, and his journey would eventually lead him to international recognition.

He decided to take Diamond along with him to Lagos for the MTV Awards, which presented a unique opportunity for Diamond to not only sing alongside P-Unit but also to connect with international artists.

How Diamond got a chance to collaborate with Rick Ross

It was during this time in Lagos that Diamond sang the chorus for the song 'Kare. More importantly, this trip allowed Diamond to meet Rick Ross' management.

This chance encounter with Rick Ross' team eventually led to Diamond's collaboration with the American rapper, marking a significant milestone in his career.

