Gabu of P-Unit undergoes surgery

Amos Robi

Gabu has been living with the condition for the last seven years

Gabu in hospital
Gabu in hospital

Former P-Unit crew member Gabriel Kagundu known by his stage name Gabu is in recuperation after he underwent surgery.

Gabu who recently shared a photo while in hospital revealed that he underwent the medical procedure to remove a scalp swelling that he has had for the last seven years.

“Any surgery whether major or minor is scary for anyone. When I went to the hospital for a ‘small’ procedure to remove a scalp swelling that I’ve had for over seven years I was praying for the best.

Gabu in the theatre for surgery
Gabu in the theatre for surgery Gabu in the theatre for surgery Pulse Live Kenya

“It was a successful operation and I thank God that all went well and I’m now recuperating,” Gabu revealed.

Friends and fans of the rapper flocked the comment section with messages of goodwill:

krgthedon God is great 🙏🙏🙏 Recover kwanza ndio tupambane kwa hizi streets

misskatiwa Sending you lots of hugs 🫂, it is well now🙏🙏

zuenakenya God in control,🙏 it will be well with you

emanuelmwangi health is your portion bro.God is Good.

jac.bila pole kaka all the best in healing process na Mungu mbele

mashking_victor Blessings brother to more life of happiness joy and greatness

Gabriel Karundu alias Gabu
Gabriel Karundu alias Gabu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: It’s challenging having kids in this era- Frasha opens up about family

Gabu is among the three-member crew of P- Unit made up of him, Boni and Frasha.

Gabu and Frasha have also at some point tossed themselves into elective politics.

Gabu ran for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward ward under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party but lost to fellow entertainer Davidson Ngibuini DNG.

Frasha on the other hand was running for the Athi River member of county assembly seat.

P-unit (Frasha, Gabu,Boneye)
P-unit (Frasha, Gabu,Boneye) P-unit (Frasha, Gabu,Boneye). KCB VS P-unit Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top 5 celebrities who have chosen to swap stardom for politics

This was Frasha's second stab for the seat having run for the seat for a second time after an attempt in 2017.

Amos Robi
