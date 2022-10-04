Gabu of P-Unit undergoes surgery

Gabu who recently shared a photo while in hospital revealed that he underwent the medical procedure to remove a scalp swelling that he has had for the last seven years.

“Any surgery whether major or minor is scary for anyone. When I went to the hospital for a ‘small’ procedure to remove a scalp swelling that I’ve had for over seven years I was praying for the best.

“It was a successful operation and I thank God that all went well and I’m now recuperating,” Gabu revealed.

Friends and fans of the rapper flocked the comment section with messages of goodwill:

krgthedon God is great 🙏🙏🙏 Recover kwanza ndio tupambane kwa hizi streets

misskatiwa Sending you lots of hugs 🫂, it is well now🙏🙏

zuenakenya God in control,🙏 it will be well with you

emanuelmwangi health is your portion bro.God is Good.

jac.bila pole kaka all the best in healing process na Mungu mbele

mashking_victor Blessings brother to more life of happiness joy and greatness

Gabu is among the three-member crew of P- Unit made up of him, Boni and Frasha.

Gabu and Frasha have also at some point tossed themselves into elective politics.

Gabu ran for the Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward ward under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party but lost to fellow entertainer Davidson Ngibuini DNG.

Frasha on the other hand was running for the Athi River member of county assembly seat.

