'Papa Shirandula' actress Kawira addresses concerns of her whereabouts

Lynet Okumu

'Papa Shirandula' actress Kawira has addressed the curiosity surrounding her recent absence and shared updates about her life.

Papa Shirandula actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'
Papa Shirandula actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'

'Papa Shirandula' actress Joy Karambu, popularly known as Kawira, has addressed the curiosity surrounding her recent absence and shared updates about her life, putting her fans' concerns to rest.

In June 2022, Kawira surprised her fans by revealing the turmoil in her marriage with Ephantus Safari.

She made it clear that she had been single for up to two years and had made the decision to end the relationship. This revelation came during a TV interview.

Actress Joy Karambu Kawira and her ex-husband
Actress Joy Karambu Kawira and her ex-husband Pulse Live Kenya
Following this revelation, Kawira took a break from social media but made a remarkable return in May, showcasing her talent in a skit by the 'Vitimbi' crew during the 2023 Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Despite her appearances on the 'Vitimbi' show, fans still express their desire for more action from the beloved actress, reminiscent of her time on 'Papa Shirandula.'

Recently, a curious fan posted Kawira's signature photo where she was dressed in a school uniform, sparking inquiries about her whereabouts.

Actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'
Actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira' Pulse Live Kenya

The post gained significant attention, reaching Kawira herself. Overjoyed at fans seeking updates about her.

She responded to the post with cheerful gratitude, stating, "Finally X natafutwa. (Finally, X is looking for me)," accompanied by laughing emojis.

When another X user inquired about her current location, Kawira assured her concerned fans that she was doing well and residing in Nairobi.

Actress Joy Karambu 'Kawira'
Actress Joy Karambu 'Kawira' Pulse Live Kenya

Responding with her characteristic humor, she playfully said, "Wewe aki ni mchokozi… Niko hii Nairobi yenu Tu. (You're quite the instigator... I'm right here in your Nairobi)," she wrote.

Kawira also addressed inquiries about her romantic life, confirming that she hasn't found a new partner.

This update has brought relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting news about her well-being and activities.

Here are some reactions from her X post.

@joleenbabe Was a very good actress

@Washingtone_We need you back manzee

@usinishow Kawira is it really you?

@SemSabbato Is this you? I grew up watching Papa

@alf_254_Hebu tuma video ukiongea tuamini

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
