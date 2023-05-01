The sports category has moved to a new website.

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Miriam Mwende

Actor Joy Karambu who gained repute for her role 'Kawira' on 'Papa Shirandula' performed before President Ruto at Uhuru Gardens on Monday.

Actress Joy Karambu 'Kawira' on Monday starred in a skit by the 'Vitimbi' crew during the 2023 Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

Joy, who is remembered for her performance as 'Kawira' on 'Papa Shirandula', depicted an oppressed worker in Monday's 'Vitimbi' skit brought her usual flair to the role and viewers applauded the performance.

The actor had been away from the limelight after her wedding in 2014 and in June 2022 she made public details of her divorce.

"I'm not married. I've been single for two years now. I said it's a wrap, and it was a wrap. I am no longer in that relationship," she announced during a TV interview.

She added: "I can say that I entered into this thing without exploring all the avenues by the time I was knowing some of the things that I know right now, it was too late, I was already in the marriage... If you don’t want something to be known, you can hide it for a very long time.”

She has since joined the 'Vitimbi' crew and has grown a following on her TikTok.

