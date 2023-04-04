The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ng'ang'a puts Sh800M hotel on sale fund new church in US

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Ng'ang'a has put his multi-million hotel on sale as he revealed his next plans

Pastor Ng'ang'a and Newstead Hotel - Naivasha
Pastor James Ng'ang'a is looking to sell the Newstead Hotel (previously known as Sunny Hill Hotel) situated on the Nakuru-Nairobi Road according to an interview that he conducted with Nairobi News.

The reason behind the sale is said to be his requirement for funds to support his ministry expansion plans in the United States. Ng'ang'a is aspiring to open a Sh600 million church in the US.

“That is why I am selling the hotel so that I can get enough money to finance the project,” he said.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism
Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Pulse Live Kenya
The evangelist, who now has family in the USA, disclosed that he intends to move permanently to the States and has already begun preparations to establish his religious mission in the country.

“That is why I have been visiting America many times, is to prepare the ground. My wife is in America since she gave birth recently,” Ng'ang'a said.

The polarizing religious leader also shared that he provides full support to 70 children, ranging from Grades 1-4.

“Already I have 70 children who are going to school in grades 1-4. I also give them food, uniform and shoes,” he stated.

Newstead Hotel
Newstead Hotel Pulse Live Kenya
The hotel has been in operation since June 2016 and was launched with the presence of various influential leaders. Although the asking price is Sh800 million, there may be room for negotiation.

The hotel boasts features such as a large open playground, a high-class swimming pool, and ample parking space, making it an ideal location for outings, family get-togethers, and business conferences.

Known for his large following in Nairobi, Ng'ang'a also purchased a 50-acre piece of land in Kajiado county three years ago, where he intends to build Jerusalem City, featuring a hotel, shopping mall, bank, and an institution of higher learning.

Regular churchgoers will have the opportunity to try out the facilities of the city.

Fabian Simiyu
