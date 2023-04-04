Pastor Ng'ang'a puts Sh800M hotel on sale fund new church in US

The reason behind the sale is said to be his requirement for funds to support his ministry expansion plans in the United States. Ng'ang'a is aspiring to open a Sh600 million church in the US.

“That is why I am selling the hotel so that I can get enough money to finance the project,” he said.

The evangelist, who now has family in the USA, disclosed that he intends to move permanently to the States and has already begun preparations to establish his religious mission in the country.

“That is why I have been visiting America many times, is to prepare the ground. My wife is in America since she gave birth recently,” Ng'ang'a said.

The polarizing religious leader also shared that he provides full support to 70 children, ranging from Grades 1-4.

“Already I have 70 children who are going to school in grades 1-4. I also give them food, uniform and shoes,” he stated.

The hotel has been in operation since June 2016 and was launched with the presence of various influential leaders. Although the asking price is Sh800 million, there may be room for negotiation.

The hotel boasts features such as a large open playground, a high-class swimming pool, and ample parking space, making it an ideal location for outings, family get-togethers, and business conferences.

Pastor Ng'ang'a on building a mega-church in Kajiado

Known for his large following in Nairobi, Ng'ang'a also purchased a 50-acre piece of land in Kajiado county three years ago, where he intends to build Jerusalem City, featuring a hotel, shopping mall, bank, and an institution of higher learning.