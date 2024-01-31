The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Lynet Okumu

Controversial preacher Pastor Victor Kanyari has addressed the infamous 'Mbegu ya 310' controversy, shedding light on the motives behind his plea for financial contributions from his followers.

Pastor Victor Kanyari
Pastor Victor Kanyari

Controversial preacher Pastor Victor Kanyari has addressed the infamous 'Mbegu ya 310' controversy, shedding light on the motives behind his plea for financial contributions from his followers.

Recommended articles

Speaking at his Salvation Healing Ministry church in Nairobi, Kanyari revealed that his call for Sh310 donations was driven by a desperate desire to escape poverty rather than the promise of miracles.

The 'Mbegu ya 310' controversy first gained public attention in 2014 when KTN's investigative desk, Jicho Pevu, exposed Kanyari for allegedly conning his followers through staged miracles.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

The revelation shocked many, tarnishing Kanyari's reputation and sparking widespread debate about the authenticity of his ministry.

Kanyari has now confessed that his decision to request Sh310 from his followers stemmed from financial struggles rather than a genuine intention to perform miracles.

He explained that at the time, he believed he was the most influential preacher in Nairobi, yet poverty had overwhelmed him completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his own words, "I was the preacher speaking in Nairobi; there was no one else. But I didn’t have money, that’s why I started asking for Sh310."

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

Acknowledging his financial hardship, Kanyari elaborated that his plea for Sh310 contributions was born out of necessity.

"Sikuwa na pesa, ndio maana nikaanza kuitisha Sh310. Nikasema panda mbegu ya 310 na tusibishanebishane. Si kutaka kwangu, umaskini ulikuwa umenitandika sawasawa,” confessed Kanyari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite initially associating the donations with his prosperity, Kanyari emphasised that the financial aspect was not the primary motivation behind his ministry.

Over time, Kanyari came to realise that his true calling was not about accumulating wealth but rather about healing people from diseases.

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

He recognised that the true essence of his ministry lay in his ability to provide spiritual healing rather than financial prosperity. "God gave me an anointing, but it wasn’t anointing for money. It was for healing people from diseases," he affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the turbulent history surrounding the 'Mbegu ya 310' controversy, Kanyari proudly declared his prosperity.

He revealed that he now enjoys wealth and abundance, owning numerous cars and providing his children with access to prestigious schools.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Auntie Jemimah announces departure from Gukena FM after 7 years

Auntie Jemimah announces departure from Gukena FM after 7 years

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Jua Cali explains decision to shield kids from fame & their potential music careers

Jua Cali explains decision to shield kids from fame & their potential music careers

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta

Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta

Shorn Arwa claims her book 'Content to Cash' pulled in Sh500K within 7 days

Shorn Arwa claims her book 'Content to Cash' pulled in Sh500K within 7 days

Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

5 photos of boss baby Africanah Ochieng Rapudo that prove she's 'mtoto wa tajiri'

5 photos of boss baby Africanah Ochieng Rapudo that prove she's 'mtoto wa tajiri'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American singer Kelis in Nairobi

American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

CGTN journalist Sharon Barang'a during an interview at Pulse Kenya

How Kenyan bracelet saved journalist Sharon Barang'a in Soweto slum, South Africa

Comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi to take his son with Jacque Maribe despite fiancée's baby mama remarks

MC Jessy

How MC Jessy has evolved to become a 'pengting' for Gen Z ladies