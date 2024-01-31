Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Speaking at his Salvation Healing Ministry church in Nairobi, Kanyari revealed that his call for Sh310 donations was driven by a desperate desire to escape poverty rather than the promise of miracles.

The Origin of the Sh310 controversy

The 'Mbegu ya 310' controversy first gained public attention in 2014 when KTN's investigative desk, Jicho Pevu, exposed Kanyari for allegedly conning his followers through staged miracles.

The revelation shocked many, tarnishing Kanyari's reputation and sparking widespread debate about the authenticity of his ministry.

Kanyari confesses he conned his followers using Sh310

Kanyari has now confessed that his decision to request Sh310 from his followers stemmed from financial struggles rather than a genuine intention to perform miracles.

He explained that at the time, he believed he was the most influential preacher in Nairobi, yet poverty had overwhelmed him completely.

In his own words, "I was the preacher speaking in Nairobi; there was no one else. But I didn’t have money, that’s why I started asking for Sh310."

Pastor Kanyari's quest for financial relief

Acknowledging his financial hardship, Kanyari elaborated that his plea for Sh310 contributions was born out of necessity.

"Sikuwa na pesa, ndio maana nikaanza kuitisha Sh310. Nikasema panda mbegu ya 310 na tusibishanebishane. Si kutaka kwangu, umaskini ulikuwa umenitandika sawasawa,” confessed Kanyari.

Despite initially associating the donations with his prosperity, Kanyari emphasised that the financial aspect was not the primary motivation behind his ministry.

Over time, Kanyari came to realise that his true calling was not about accumulating wealth but rather about healing people from diseases.

He recognised that the true essence of his ministry lay in his ability to provide spiritual healing rather than financial prosperity. "God gave me an anointing, but it wasn’t anointing for money. It was for healing people from diseases," he affirmed.

Pastor Kanyari's prosperity amidst controversy

Despite the turbulent history surrounding the 'Mbegu ya 310' controversy, Kanyari proudly declared his prosperity.