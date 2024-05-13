The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kanyari beams with joy after meeting beautiful lady from TikTok live in church

Lynet Okumu

"Oh Jesus! Look at how beautiful she is...sit here na upewe soda," - Pastor Victor Kanyari after spotting lady from his TikTok lives in church.

Pastor Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministry was visibly thrilled during a recent church service after recognising a woman from TikTok.

The encounter, captured in a video shared by Shifu TV, shows Pastor Kanyari inviting the woman to come forward.

With a beaming smile, he greeted her enthusiastically, "Mama, you are very beautiful. Wow, thank you. Are you from TikTok? Oh, look at this lady! Come and greet me. Oh, Jesus! Such people can't be found on TV. Look at how beautiful she is."

He then warmly welcomed her to sit in a preferred spot in the church, "Welcome, mama, sit here, not there. Please sit here na upewe soda."

During another sermon, which was also shared on the Shifu TV TikTok page, Pastor Kanyari expressed his doubts about the short video platform.

Despite being active on the platform himself, Kanyari has some reservations about its influence.

With a tone mixed with humour and seriousness, he explained his stance to his followers. "TikTok has words, don't enter there," he warned amidst laughter from his audience.

"I don’t want to see you there, you stay there on TV. Don’t enter there, there’s madness there, your Mathare madness is there. All the madness in the world is on TikTok. I hear things there I’ve never heard elsewhere since I was born, but I endure, " Kanyari continued, emphasising his concern.

While advising against the use of TikTok among his church members, Kanyari also defended his own presence on the platform.

The pastor, who has been a TikTok user for several weeks, clarified that his aim is not to chase monetary gain but to connect with the youth.

According to him, many young people on TikTok are being led astray, and his mission is to reach out to them.

"I did not pursue money on TikTok but followed the youth, who are the majority of its users, to preach to them," Kanyari stated, asserting that many youths on the platform are "surrounded by the devil," he said.

Pastor Kanyari's statements have stirred a mix of reactions. On one hand, he actively uses TikTok to engage with a larger audience, urging them to follow him and even send gifts.

On the other hand, he strongly discourages his followers from using the same platform, citing it as a source of potential spiritual danger.

This dual approach has raised eyebrows, especially considering Kanyari's controversial past.

His advice, although rooted in a desire to protect his congregation from what he perceives as harmful content, also highlights the relationship between modern digital platforms and traditional religious teachings.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
