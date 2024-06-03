The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Lynet Okumu

From creating street anthem' Wamlambez' to the pulpit: The redemption story of former Sailors Gang member Peter Miracle Baby.

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)
  • Peter Miracle Baby started as a Kikuyu stand-up comedian and worked various jobs before finding success in the music industry
  • Found fame as part of the Sailors Gang with hit song 'Wamlambez' but faced conflicts with their management team
  • Announced decision to leave secular music and became a pastor, officially ordained in May 2024

Peter Miracle Baby, a former member of the Sailors Gang Gengetone music group, has recently made headlines with his decision to become a pastor.

Known for his vibrant career in music, his journey has been marked by significant highs and lows, including health challenges that ultimately led him to a spiritual transformation.

Before gaining fame, Peter Miracle Baby had a tough upbringing. He worked various jobs to make ends meet, including a stint as a Kikuyu stand-up comedian and even working as a mortuary attendant.

A past image of the once famous Sailors Gang
A past image of the once famous Sailors Gang Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Pulse Live Kenya

His resilience and talent eventually led him to the music industry, where he would find significant success.

Miracle Baby first came into the limelight in 2018 as a member of the Sailors Gang, a popular Kenyan gengetone music group.

The group, which included Shalkido, QoqosJuma, Masilver, and Lexxy Yung, became famous for their hit song ‘Wamlambez’.

Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby
Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Their explicit lyrics and clever use of Kenyan slang, Sheng', resonated with many young fans and sparked widespread discussions on Kenya's music and pop culture.

Despite their rising fame, the group faced internal conflicts, particularly with their management team, MRX Media, led by radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel.

Accusations of contract breaches and management disputes culminated in the group being denied access to their YouTube channel and music, leading to their split in 2020.

Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby
Peter Njuguna alias Miracle Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Following the split, Peter Miracle Baby transitioned to Mugithi music, a genre of Kenyan folk music, performing alongside his wife, Karol Katrue.

They created a joint YouTube channel, Miracle and Katrue TV, where they shared their new musical endeavors. This period marked a new chapter in his career, focusing on traditional Kikuyu music.

In February 2023, Miracle Baby and his wife Karol Katrue welcomed their first child together, born on February 17.

File image of Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue
File image of Peter Miracle Baby and Carol Katrue Pulse Live Kenya

This was a significant moment for Miracle Baby, who already had four children from previous relationships.

Despite his initial desire to have 17 children, his recent life changes have led him to reconsider this goal.

In January 2024, Miracle Baby's life took a dramatic turn when he was hospitalized and underwent four surgeries due to a gastrointestinal condition that had plagued him since 2018.

Peter Miracle Baby in hospital
Peter Miracle Baby in hospital Peter Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

His wife, Karol Katrue, revealed that his intestines had ruptured, causing severe health issues that recurred in 2023.

The financial burden of his medical treatment led Katrue to appeal for assistance, as she found herself taking care of Miracle Baby alone while his other baby mamas remained absent.

Following his recovery, Miracle Baby announced a significant change in his life in February 2024.

He decided to leave secular music behind and dedicate his life to spreading the word of God.

In a video shared with his fans, he expressed gratitude for their support and revealed his intention to become a pastor. "Praise God. I am going to preach," he declared, marking the beginning of his spiritual journey.

In May 2024, Peter Miracle Baby, now referring to himself as Pastor Peter Mwangi, was officially ordained as a pastor.

He shared the news on social media, expressing his commitment to serving God. "I have been approved as a pastor by Apostle John Paul. I will serve God," he announced.

This transformation mirrors similar shifts in the entertainment industry, where artists and celebrities have embraced faith-based endeavors.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
