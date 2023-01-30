ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Wema Sepetu & bae Whozu sparks debates after fans noticed slight bulge

Miriam Mwende

Celebrity couple Wema Sepetu and Whozu have caused a stir online after fans zeroed in on a minor detail in photos from their recent photo shoot.

Tanzanian celebrity couple Wema Sepetu and musician Whozu
Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu and her boyfriend Oscar John Lelo 'Whozu' have gotten their fans talking after posting new themed photos on their social media pages.

In the specially themed photos which Sepetu captioned, "Just me & my baby," fans noticed a slight bulge on Whozu and decided to poke fun at the situation.

A keen-eyed follower commented on Sepetu's post: "Suruali ya chibaba mbona imevimba? (Why is there a bulge on his trousers?)." And the comment attracted numerous replies endorsing the query.

Tanzanian celebrity couple Wema Sepetu and musician Whozu
The slight wardrobe malfunction could also be seen on the 'Nyoo' singer when he performed on stage in the same outfit.

While the bulging lap is not uncommon, it is an indication of a poorly-structured garment. Professionals recommend wearing a good fit of pants to avoid it as it results from an overestimation of front-crotch length.

Sepetu and Whozu confirmed their relationship in September 2022, when the comedian threw a lavish birthday party for Wema on her 32nd birthday.

Prior to getting together with Wema, Whozu dated and fathered a daughter with Cappuccino Tunda - a model who was rumoured to have dated Diamond Platnumz in 2018.

In an interview in October 2022, Wema disclosed that she and Whozu have been friends for a long time adding that she had on numerous occasions intervened in Whozu's past relationship squabbles.

Wema Sepetu
READ: Wema Sepetu blasts Kenyan station for saying this about her & Harmonize

At the time, she stated that she was not yet ready to settle down in marriage but in an apparent u-turn, Wema on Sunday posted a hint to Whozu that indicated she is ready to take their relationship to another level.

"Mebakisha kimoja tu kukamilisha furaha yangu kwako (Only one thing remains to make my joy complete...) Amore... Tuseme Inshallah... Lakini pia hata isipokuwa (But even if it does not come true), all I know is that 'You are Enough'. Loving you all day errday," she hinted.

Whozu replied to the post with a reassuring: "Inshallah Amore."

Wema Sepetu with Whozu
Wema has been vocal about her previous relationships with Diamond Platnumz, actors Idris Sultan, and the late Steve Kanumba.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
