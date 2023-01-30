Photo of Wema Sepetu & bae Whozu sparks debates after fans noticed slight bulge

In the specially themed photos which Sepetu captioned, "Just me & my baby," fans noticed a slight bulge on Whozu and decided to poke fun at the situation.

A keen-eyed follower commented on Sepetu's post: "Suruali ya chibaba mbona imevimba? (Why is there a bulge on his trousers?)." And the comment attracted numerous replies endorsing the query.

The slight wardrobe malfunction could also be seen on the 'Nyoo' singer when he performed on stage in the same outfit.

While the bulging lap is not uncommon, it is an indication of a poorly-structured garment. Professionals recommend wearing a good fit of pants to avoid it as it results from an overestimation of front-crotch length.

Wema Sepetu and Whozu's relationship

Sepetu and Whozu confirmed their relationship in September 2022, when the comedian threw a lavish birthday party for Wema on her 32nd birthday.

Prior to getting together with Wema, Whozu dated and fathered a daughter with Cappuccino Tunda - a model who was rumoured to have dated Diamond Platnumz in 2018.

In an interview in October 2022, Wema disclosed that she and Whozu have been friends for a long time adding that she had on numerous occasions intervened in Whozu's past relationship squabbles.

At the time, she stated that she was not yet ready to settle down in marriage but in an apparent u-turn, Wema on Sunday posted a hint to Whozu that indicated she is ready to take their relationship to another level.

"Mebakisha kimoja tu kukamilisha furaha yangu kwako (Only one thing remains to make my joy complete...) Amore... Tuseme Inshallah... Lakini pia hata isipokuwa (But even if it does not come true), all I know is that 'You are Enough'. Loving you all day errday," she hinted.

Whozu replied to the post with a reassuring: "Inshallah Amore."

